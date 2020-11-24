2020-21 college basketball preview: A&T men

One of a series of previews for the 2020-21 college basketball season:
Coach
Will Jones, 14-5 in one season at N.C. A&T and overall.
Last season
12-4 MEAC, 17-15 overall; beat Howard in first round of MEAC tournament before postseason was canceled because of COVID-19.
Preseason prediction
Second in MEAC Southern Division (behind N.C. Central) in voting by coaches and sports information directors.
Key losses
• F-G Ronald Jackson (15.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, first-team All-MEAC)
• G Andre Jackson (9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists)
Key returnees
• G Kam Langley (9.4 points, NCAA Division I-leading 8.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds, first-team All-MEAC)
• G Fred Cleveland (9.0 points, 1.7 assists)
• G Tyler Maye (8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds)
Key additions
• G Blake Harris (N.C. State transfer, averaged 3.1 points, 1.5 assists in 2018-19)
• F Quentin Jones (12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds at Missouri State-Western Plains)
• F Tyler Jones (Md.-Eastern Shore transfer, 7.2 points in 2018-19)
• F Jeremy Robinson (13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds at West Los Angeles College)
The outlook
There’s a lot of optimism surrounding the program because the Aggies went 14-5 after Will Jones was elevated to head coach in late December. Signing an ESPN100 recruit (DeSoto, Texas, PF Duncan Powell) in the early period in a class 247Sports ranks No. 81 in the country just added to the momentum. But A&T has to replace All-MEAC wing Ronald Jackson while navigating an unprecedented conference schedule brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in its final MEAC season.
Strengths
A&T is deep and talented in the backcourt, starting with the MEAC’s projected player of the year, Kam Langley. The NCAA Division I leader in assists per game last season also plays defense at a high level. The Aggies also have some size, although it’s inexperienced at this level, with 7-0 David Greer, 6-11 Harry Morrice and 6-8 Tyler Jones and Quentin Jones.
Concerns
Shooting. The Aggies hit just 29 percent of their 3-point attempts last season and their 61 percent shooting from the free-throw line (347th out of 350 teams in NCAA Division I) indicates their struggles beyond the arc were not a fluke. A&T also has to replace a significant amount of scoring and rebounding with the departure of Ronald Jackson and Andre Jackson.
Player to watch
Watch what Kam Langley does with the basketball and you’ll see what the Aggies are doing offensively. It will be up to the senior from Southwest Guilford to involve all of his teammates and especially to get the new frontcourt faces into the flow. It would keep defenses honest if he became more of a 3-point threat after going 3-for-17 last season, and his free-throw shooting (52 percent) also must improve.
Circle the dates
Wednesday, at Illinois: Nothing like opening on the road against the No. 8-ranked team in the country, then playing games in Champaign against mid-majors Ohio U. and Chicago State the next two days.
Dec. 22, UNCG: The Aggies were embarrassed in last season’s meeting at the Greensboro Coliseum, 83-50, but Club Corbett won’t be nearly as friendly to the Spartans.
Jan. 23-24, at N.C. Central: Coach LeVelle Moton’s Eagles are the team to beat in the MEAC, after winning the last three conference tournaments that were played.
Worst-case scenario
The Aggies slip back to being the team that was 3-10 before Jones was named interim head coach. There’s no reason to believe that will happen, but that A&T team was on a trajectory for a fourth or fifth seed in the MEAC tournament. An injury to Langley or some other key players could snowball in a season with a compressed schedule, and with COVID-19 numbers rising there’s no guarantee that most or all of the games will be played.
Best-case scenario
Winning the MEAC tournament and the automatic NCAA bid that comes with it is the goal, if not the expectation. The Aggies could have won the 2019-20 regular-season title with a victory at N.C. Central, but faltered. Getting at least one win in the multi-team event at Illinois and holding their own or pulling an upset at home against a very good UNCG team could be a springboard to bigger things.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!