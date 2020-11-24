2020-21 college basketball preview: A&T men

Concerns

Shooting. The Aggies hit just 29 percent of their 3-point attempts last season and their 61 percent shooting from the free-throw line (347th out of 350 teams in NCAA Division I) indicates their struggles beyond the arc were not a fluke. A&T also has to replace a significant amount of scoring and rebounding with the departure of Ronald Jackson and Andre Jackson.

Player to watch

Watch what Kam Langley does with the basketball and you’ll see what the Aggies are doing offensively. It will be up to the senior from Southwest Guilford to involve all of his teammates and especially to get the new frontcourt faces into the flow. It would keep defenses honest if he became more of a 3-point threat after going 3-for-17 last season, and his free-throw shooting (52 percent) also must improve.

Circle the dates

Wednesday, at Illinois: Nothing like opening on the road against the No. 8-ranked team in the country, then playing games in Champaign against mid-majors Ohio U. and Chicago State the next two days.