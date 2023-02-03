North Carolina A&T has announced seven more players to its 2023 signing class, joining the five who signed during the early signing period.

In the initial signing, the Aggies added size along the offensive line and at running back. The recent signees included three defensive ends, three linebackers and a wide receiver.

"I am thrilled with the 2023 class," A&T coach Vincent Brown said. "We added some tremendously talented student-athletes that are smart, talented, tough playmakers that we believe will be great additions to our university, the community and our program."

Brown was named the new head coach of the Aggies last month, and will be leading the team into its first year of competition in the Colonial Athletic Association. Last season, A&T competed in the Big South Conference and finished 7-4, losing to Gardner-Webb in the league title game.