 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&T basketball team suspends starter for season; MEAC semifinals are Friday
0 comments

A&T basketball team suspends starter for season; MEAC semifinals are Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NCAT BBK (copy) (copy)

A&T's Tyrone Lyons, right, and Webster Filmore surrounding N.C. Central's Nicolas Fennell.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

Tyrone Lyons, a junior forward for the A&T men's basketball team, has been suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team, the athletics department announced Sunday. 

Lyons will not return this season. A&T and Coach Will Jones, in a news release, did not disclose a reason.

Lyons, who has started 20 of 21 games, ranks second on the team in averaging 25.4 minutes and 8.7 points per game, and his 5.3 rebounds per game lead the Aggies.

A&T, which clinched the MEAC's four-team Southern Division, has a No. 1 seed for the six-team league tournament, which will begin Thursday in Norfolk, Va. A&T will play the N.C. Central-Norfolk State winner at 8:30 p.m. Friday (FloHoops.com). The tournament championship game is Saturday, with the winner securing the league's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News