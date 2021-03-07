A&T basketball team suspends starter for season; MEAC semifinals are Friday

Tyrone Lyons, a junior forward for the A&T men's basketball team, has been suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team, the athletics department announced Sunday.

Lyons will not return this season. A&T and Coach Will Jones, in a news release, did not disclose a reason.

Lyons, who has started 20 of 21 games, ranks second on the team in averaging 25.4 minutes and 8.7 points per game, and his 5.3 rebounds per game lead the Aggies.

A&T, which clinched the MEAC's four-team Southern Division, has a No. 1 seed for the six-team league tournament, which will begin Thursday in Norfolk, Va. A&T will play the N.C. Central-Norfolk State winner at 8:30 p.m. Friday (FloHoops.com). The tournament championship game is Saturday, with the winner securing the league's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.