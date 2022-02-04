A&T, city finalize Memorial Stadium deal, university says

The stadium is best known as the off-and-on home to minor league baseball teams. The Patriots, Hornets, Bats and several other teams played there through the 2004 season, the last before the opening of First National Bank Field.

But War Memorial was originally built with football in mind, and A&T’s football team played its home games there until Aggie Stadium opened in 1981. A&T’s baseball team still calls the stadium home. The university also uses the site for its annual homecoming FanFest and as a park-and-ride lot for commuter students.

The City Council in 2012 considered tearing down the stadium but changed its mind, even after a team of A&T engineering graduate students agreed with a previous engineer’s assessment that the stadium was nearly beyond repair.

A&T has said previously that stadium renovations would cost between $5 million and $7.5 million and take several years to complete. The city had promised previously to put $1.5 million toward the project, although it was unclear late Friday how much the city would be investing. A&T said in a news release that Greensboro would "provide limited funding for renovations and preservation."