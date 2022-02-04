A&T, city finalize Memorial Stadium deal, university says

GREENSBORO — A deal years in the making finally made it to home plate on Friday as N.C. A&T announced the city had earlier this week transferred ownership of the historic World War Memorial Stadium to the university.
The city had announced in 2015 that it would transfer ownership of the former minor league baseball park to A&T. However, the handover had been delayed while the university ensured that the 14-acre site, which includes tennis courts and parking, had no environmental issues.
The stadium is roughly two blocks from the A&T campus. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is one of the few remaining athletic structures in the United States to commemorate World War I.
The stadium opened in 1926 and was A&T’s home football field until 1981. A&T’s baseball team has called the stadium home for decades.
"A&T baseball has a rich history and has always been connected in some form to War Memorial Stadium," head baseball coach Ben Hall said in a news release. "This acquisition is a game-changer for not only our baseball program and university as a whole but the surrounding community in East Greensboro."
The stadium is best known as the off-and-on home to minor league baseball teams. The Patriots, Hornets, Bats and several other teams played there through the 2004 season, the last before the opening of First National Bank Field.
The university also uses the site for its annual homecoming FanFest and as a park-and-ride lot for commuter students.
The City Council in 2012 considered tearing down the stadium but changed its mind, even after a team of A&T engineering graduate students agreed with a previous engineer’s assessment that the stadium was nearly beyond repair.
A&T has said previously that stadium renovations would cost between $5 million and $7.5 million and take several years to complete. The city had promised previously to put $1.5 million toward the project, although it was unclear late Friday how much the city would be investing. A&T said in a news release that Greensboro would "provide limited funding for renovations and preservation."