A&T gets football, men's and women's basketball schedules from MEAC
A&T logo

If bragging rights are at stake when teams from A&T play teams from N.C. Central, there could be much bragging in the winter and spring.

A&T and Central fans will be treated to bonus matchups, including in football and men's and women's basketball, because of the MEAC's scheduling formula designed to minimize travel time and eliminate air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A&T will open and close a six-game conference football season against Central, meeting Feb. 20 in Greensboro and April 10 in Durham. And the men's and women's basketball teams from the two universities also will bookend league play, meeting Jan. 4 and March 4 in Durham, but also playing Jan. 16 and Jan. 30 in Greensboro.

Besides those three sports, MEAC teams in baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and volleyball will use divisional play.

The 2020-21 athletics year will be A&T's last in the MEAC before it moves to the Big South Conference.

A look at the league's highest-profile sports and A&T's schedules in each.

Football

Northern Division teams will face each other twice, while teams in the Southern Division will have two teams they play twice and two teams they play once.

Divisions

Northern Division

Delaware State

Howard

Morgan State

Norfolk State

Southern Division

Bethune-Cookman

Florida A&M

N.C. A&T

N.C. Central

South Carolina State

A&T schedule

Feb. 20: N.C. Central

Feb. 27: Bethune-Cookman

March 6: At South Carolina State

March 20: At Bethune-Cookman

March 27: Florida A&M

April 10: At N.C. Central

April 17: MEAC championship

Men's and women's basketball

Each school will play 16 conference games in nine weeks beginning Jan. 2. Conference games will be played on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays. In the Southern Division, teams will play each other four times, while Northern Division teams will face each other either three or four times in the regular season.

Divisions

Northern Division

Coppin State

Delaware State

Howard

Md.-Eastern Shore

Morgan State

Norfolk State

Southern Division

Bethune-Cookman

Florida A&M

N.C. A&T

N.C. Central

South Carolina State

A&T men's and women's schedules

Jan. 4: At N.C. Central

Jan. 9: Bethune-Cookman

Jan. 11: Florida A&M

Jan. 13: At South Carolina State

Jan. 16: N.C. Central

Jan. 23: At Florida A&M

Jan. 25: At Bethune-Cookman

Jan. 27: At South Carolina State

Jan. 30: N.C. Central

Feb. 6: Florida A&M

Feb. 8: Bethune-Cookman

Feb. 15: South Carolina State

Feb. 20: At Florida A&M

Feb. 22: At Bethune-Cookman

Feb. 27: South Carolina State

March 4: At N.C. Central

March 8-13: MEAC tournament, Scope Arena, Norfolk, Va.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.

Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.

