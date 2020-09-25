A&T has shot at NCAA football playoff bid in spring

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

N.C. A&T's football team won't just be competing for a MEAC championship in the spring, the Aggies will be playing for an automatic berth in the NCAA's Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs.

The FCS playoff field has been reduced from 24 teams to 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the MEAC has been granted one of 11 automatic berths, the conference announced today. A&T will have a shot at that playoff bid in its final season as a MEAC member before the Aggies move to the Big South Conference for the 2021-22 school year. The Aggies' 2021 schedule, which can include up to eight games in a 13-week period, has not been announced.

“I would like to thank the FCS commissioners, Football Championship Committee and the Football Oversight Committee for supporting the MEAC’s automatic qualifier (AQ) status and I am excited for our student-athletes and coaches to participate in the FCS playoffs,” MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said in a news release. “Furthermore, the MEAC is primed to make history this spring with its first-ever championship game and it is exciting to make that sort of history in our 50th anniversary.”