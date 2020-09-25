A&T has shot at NCAA football playoff bid in spring

N.C. A&T's football team won't just be competing for a MEAC championship in the spring, the Aggies will be playing for an automatic berth in the NCAA's Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs.
The FCS playoff field has been reduced from 24 teams to 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the MEAC has been granted one of 11 automatic berths, the conference announced today. A&T will have a shot at that playoff bid in its final season as a MEAC member before the Aggies move to the Big South Conference for the 2021-22 school year. The Aggies' 2021 schedule, which can include up to eight games in a 13-week period, has not been announced.
“I would like to thank the FCS commissioners, Football Championship Committee and the Football Oversight Committee for supporting the MEAC’s automatic qualifier (AQ) status and I am excited for our student-athletes and coaches to participate in the FCS playoffs,” MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said in a news release. “Furthermore, the MEAC is primed to make history this spring with its first-ever championship game and it is exciting to make that sort of history in our 50th anniversary.”
The inaugural MEAC championship game will be played the weekend of April 16-18. Selection for the FCS playoff field will be made April 18. The first round would take place the weekend of April 24, followed by quarterfinals the weekend of May 1 and semifinals the weekend of May 8. The FCS championship game will be played May 14, 15 or 16.
In four of the last five seasons, A&T played in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta as the MEAC champion and was not under consideration for the FCS playoffs. But the Celebration Bowl, which has pitted the MEAC champion against the SWAC champion, will not be played during the 2020-21 school year. The game's future is uncertain.
A&T's most recent appearance in the FCS playoffs was in 2016, when the Aggies lost 39-10 at Richmond in the first round. A&T's only I-AA or FCS playoff win came in the first round in 1999, when the Aggies beat Tennessee State.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.
