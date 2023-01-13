 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&T hosts Stony Brook with eye on reaching .500 in CAA

 N.C. A&T Graphic

North Carolina A&T hosts Stony Brook in a Colonial Athletic Association contest on Saturday with an eye on reaching .500. The game tips off at 2 p.m.

THE STANDINGS: Stony Brook comes to Greensboro holding onto fourth place in the CAA with a 3-1 record, behind UNC Wilmington and Hofstra at 4-1 and College of Charleston, which is unbeaten in five CAA games. The Seawolves are 7-10 overall. A&T is 7-11 overall with a 2-3 record in its first year in the CAA.

LAST TIME OUT: Marcus Watson scored 20 points to help the Aggies break a two-game losing streak and beat Elon 80-71 on Wednesday. It was the first time the teams has met in 21 years, and A&T rallied from a 14-point deficit in the first half to get back into the game and got clutch shooting in the second half to take the victory. Stony Brook got a mid-range jumper from Tyler Stephenson-Moore with nine seconds remaining to take a 67-66 victory over Drexel.

