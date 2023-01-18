A&T looks to build on momentum in Towson matchup

North Carolina A&T looks to build on its momentum in a home game on Thursday against CAA rival Towson. It's the first meeting between the schools.

LOOKING BACK: The Aggies (9-11, 4-3 CAA) picked up their third straight victory by beating long-time HBCU rival Hampton 79-67 on Monday, It was also the first time A&T had beaten the Pirates on the road in eight years. The victory also took A&T above .500 in the Colonial Athletic Association, leaving them in seventh place, one-half game behind Towson (12-7, 4-2 CAA), which is tied for fourth.

ANOTHER STREAK ENDS: In continuing one streak, another one ended for the Aggies. A&T stopped a run of eight games in which it had trailed by double digits. In fact, the Aggies ran up a 42-30 halftime lead over Hampton, an advantage that turned out to be the final margin of victory.

POINT PRODUCTION: The victory over Hampton was led by A&T's top scorers. Kam Woods scored 27 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the floor and 4-for-8 shooting from 3-point range. Woods is averaging is 21.1 points in CAA games. Marcus Watson finished with 18 points and three assists on 7-for-13 shooting. Demetric Horton recorded his third career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Horton has 21 rebounds in his past two games.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT: Towson snapped a five-game losing streak by beating Drexel on Jan. 5, and that started a run of four victories in their next five games leading into the A&T encounter. In their last game, the Tigers whipped Hofstra 68-47. Nicolas Timberlake had a game-high 17 points for Towson, which limited Hofstra to 4-of-27 shooting from 3-point range. Also, Cam Holden scored 13 points and reached the 1,000-point plateau for his career.