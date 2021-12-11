A&T loses at Central Florida

A recap of A&T's 83-68 men's basketball loss at Central Florida on Saturday.
Stars
A&T
Horton: 17 points, seven rebounds.
Robinson: 11 points.
Beatty: 10 points.
Central Florida
Darin Green: 18 points (4-for-10 3FG).
Isaiah Adams: 13 points.
Brandon Mahan: 11 points.
Notable
- The win was No. 100 at Central Florida for Knights coach Johnny Dawkins, the former Duke basketball star who is in his sixth season in Orlando. Dawkins' teams are 256-177 in 14 seasons.
- Central Florida shot 52 percent (32-for-61) and made 11 of 28 three-point attempts.
- The Knights, who led for more than 38 minutes, also outrebounded A&T 40-30, getting 15 offensive rebounds.
Records
A&T: 3-8.
Central Florida: 6-2.