A&T men's basketball team, after beating Florida A&M, will take division lead to N.C Central

Why the Aggies won

A&T got the better of a turnover-plagued first half, featuring 12 by each team, turning the Rattlers' miscues into 19 points, and the Aggies opened the lead to 21 points early in the second half and hung on for a crucial league victory. A&T controlled the boards with a 45-34 edge and the lane with a 34-28 scoring advantage.

What it means

A&T (5-1 MEAC), in its final season in the league, strengthened its grip on first place in the Southern Division and set the stage for two showdowns against N.C. Central (2-2) this week. The Southern Division winner will earn a bye into the MEAC Tournament semifinals March 12 at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va., and would need just two wins to reach the NCAA Tournament. The Southern's No. 2 seed will have to play a quarterfinal game on March 11 and would need three wins to take the tournament championship and league's automatic NCAA berth.