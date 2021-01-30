A&T men's basketball team defeats Florida A&M, 70-58

• The Aggies limited the Rattlers to 19-for-57 from the field, 33 percent, and caused 16 turnovers. A&T also shot 50 percent, 13-for-26, in the second half.

• The Rattlers' Randolph, who played 39 minutes, missed a triple-double by one assist.

What they're saying

"The first game is a basketball game. The second game is a fight. They're coming here and they're going to try to fight and play as hard as they can to try to get one win. One of the toughest things ever in college basketball is to have to play on back-to-back nights. It's a mental challenge, it's a physical challenge, it really gets into your legs of your guys. Our depth hopefully will be able to help us tomorrow as we play a number of guys." – A&T coach Will Jones on facing the same team on back-to-back days.

"It took probably eight to 10 minutes for us to get the engines running. We like to run and get up and down the floor. After the 10-minute mark, Kam was able to get the engines running. We got some layups, we got some dunks. Once we got that energy flowing, we started to play Aggie basketball." – Jones on his team, which has played once, against Carver College, since Jan. 3.