A&T men's basketball team defeats Florida A&M, 70-58

A recap of the N.C. A&T men's basketball team's 70-58 victory against Florida A&M on Saturday at the Corbett Sports Center.
Why the Aggies won
A&T, which got double-doubles from Kam Langley and Tyrone Lyons, used a 15-2 run in the first half to surge past the Rattlers, then the Aggies reeled off nine straight points during the second half to extend their lead to 63-44 with 3:45 to play.
Stars
Florida A&M
Jalen Speer: 17 points (4-for-8 3FG).
MJ Randolph: 12 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, four steals.
A&T
Kam Langley: 15 points, 10 assists, three steals.
Tyrone Lyons: 11 points, 11 rebounds.
Blake Harris: 11 points (3-for-5 3FG).
Kwe Parker: 10 points.
Notable
• A&T outscored Florida A&M 27-7 over the final 12:36 of the first half and led 35-22 at the break.
• The Aggies limited the Rattlers to 19-for-57 from the field, 33 percent, and caused 16 turnovers. A&T also shot 50 percent, 13-for-26, in the second half.
• The Rattlers' Randolph, who played 39 minutes, missed a triple-double by one assist.
What they're saying
"The first game is a basketball game. The second game is a fight. They're coming here and they're going to try to fight and play as hard as they can to try to get one win. One of the toughest things ever in college basketball is to have to play on back-to-back nights. It's a mental challenge, it's a physical challenge, it really gets into your legs of your guys. Our depth hopefully will be able to help us tomorrow as we play a number of guys." – A&T coach Will Jones on facing the same team on back-to-back days.
"It took probably eight to 10 minutes for us to get the engines running. We like to run and get up and down the floor. After the 10-minute mark, Kam was able to get the engines running. We got some layups, we got some dunks. Once we got that energy flowing, we started to play Aggie basketball." – Jones on his team, which has played once, against Carver College, since Jan. 3.
"The biggest thing for college teams is rhythm. Our schedules in college basketball: You're playing a Thursday-Saturday, a Friday-Sunday. Whatever the schedule is, you get used to a rhythm, you get used to playing. Even as a coach, you feel good for what plays you're calling and how to manage the game. But when you have such a long layover, you don't know where your rhythm is coming from. We tried to keep our team as active as we could over the last three weeks so we wouldn't have as much of a dropoff, and I thought we executed pretty well." – Jones.
"All of the starters ... did a heck of a job of playing their part. And our bench guys came in and gave us an unbelievable spark and held the fort down. We were able to rest our starters for about seven or eight minutes in the second half. Kam Langley had a heck of a game, and Tyrone Lyons played extremely hard and I'm proud of his effort."
Statistics
Records
Florida A&M: 1-1 MEAC, 2-7 overall.
A&T: 3-0, 7-9.
Up next
The two teams will meet again at 4 p.m. Sunday (NCATAggies.com) at the Corbett Sports Center. This is a change from the previously announced tipoff time.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
