A&T men's basketball team loses at Longwood

A recap of N.C. A&T's 77-60 loss to Longwood in a men's basketball game Tuesday night in Farmville, Va.
Why A&T lost
The Lancers, who like to shoot the three, made 11 from long distance but also hit 19 of 31 two-point shots against the Aggies, who will join Longwood as a member of the Big South Conference beginning with the 2021-22 season. The Lancers also had a 40-26 edge in rebounds and held A&T to just below 40 percent shooting.
Stars
A&T
Blake Harris: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists.
Kam Langley: 14 points (6-for-7 FG), 4 assists.
Longwood
Christian Wilson: 15 points.
Juan Munoz: 13 points (3-for-8 3FG), 5 rebounds.
Nate Lliteras: 13 points (3-for-4 3FG).
Justin Hill: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists.
Notable
• Longwood had lost to Wake Forest (71-60), VMI (84-71) and Division III Greensboro College (67-64). VMI beat Greensboro 100-65 on Tuesday night.
• The Lancers were predicted to finish eighth in the 11-team Big South Conference's regular season.
• Longwood went 14-18 last season, losing to A&T 52-41 in Greensboro on Dec. 4, 2019.
Records
A&T: 2-5.
Longwood: 1-3.
Up next
A&T: At Virginia Commonwealth, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+). The Rams are 3-2, with wins over Utah State, Memphis and Mount St. Mary's and losses to No. 11 West Virginia and Penn State.
Longwood: At Radford, Dec. 14.
