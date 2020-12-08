 Skip to main content
A&T men's basketball team loses at Longwood
A&T men's basketball team loses at Longwood

A recap of N.C. A&T's 77-60 loss to Longwood in a men's basketball game Tuesday night in Farmville, Va.

Why A&T lost

The Lancers, who like to shoot the three, made 11 from long distance but also hit 19 of 31 two-point shots against the Aggies, who will join Longwood as a member of the Big South Conference beginning with the 2021-22 season. The Lancers also had a 40-26 edge in rebounds and held A&T to just below 40 percent shooting.

Stars

A&T

Blake Harris: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists.

Kam Langley: 14 points (6-for-7 FG), 4 assists.

Longwood

Christian Wilson: 15 points.

Juan Munoz: 13 points (3-for-8 3FG), 5 rebounds.

Nate Lliteras: 13 points (3-for-4 3FG).

Justin Hill: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists.

Notable

Longwood had lost to Wake Forest (71-60), VMI (84-71) and Division III Greensboro College (67-64). VMI beat Greensboro 100-65 on Tuesday night.

 The Lancers were predicted to finish eighth in the 11-team Big South Conference's regular season.

 Longwood went 14-18 last season, losing to A&T 52-41 in Greensboro on Dec. 4, 2019.

Records

A&T: 2-5.

Longwood: 1-3.

Up next

A&T: At Virginia Commonwealth, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+). The Rams are 3-2, with wins over Utah State, Memphis and Mount St. Mary's and losses to No. 11 West Virginia and Penn State.

Longwood: At Radford, Dec. 14.

