A&T men's basketball team loses to Florida A&M; South Division race tightens

A recap of the A&T men's basketball team's 71-57 loss at Florida A&M on Saturday.
Why the Aggies lost
A&T, losing for the first time in league play, suffered through one of the worst shooting days imaginable, making only 19 of 66 field-goal attempts (28.8 percent) and missing 20 of its 24 three-point attempts. The Rattlers won without their best player, the injured MJ Randolph.
What it means
The Aggies retain the lead in the MEAC's four-team South Division. But Florida A&M, in Sunday's matchup, could pull into a tie for the lead with a victory if it can even the four-game season series.
It's a big game, and here's why. The division's No. 1 seed will get a bye into the seven-team MEAC Tournament's semifinals, on March 12 at Hampton, Va., and would need just two wins to claim the league's automatic NCAA Tournament bid. But the South's second-place team will play in a quarterfinal game on March 11 and would need to win three times. A&T will have two games remaining after Sunday, both against N.C. Central (2-2, 4-5), on Wednesday in Durham and on Feb. 27 in Greensboro.
Stars
A&T
Quentin Jones: Nine points (2-for-5 3FG) in 10 minutes.
Florida A&M
D.J. Jones: 12 points, nine rebounds, four blocked shots.
Bryce Moragne: 10 points, 14 rebounds.
Notable
• Nine Aggies played at least 10 minutes, although none scored in double figures.
• The Rattlers had a 50-41 edge in rebounding and handed out 20 assists on their 29 made baskets.
• Randolph, a 6-4 junior who was projected to earn second-team All-MEAC, leads the Rattlers with 15.1 points, 6.4 points and 4.8 assists per game. Randolph was not dressed to play Saturday, according to A&T broadcaster Spencer Turkin, and will be a game-time decision Sunday.
What they're saying
• "Not enough toughness. There was adversity in the first half and things weren't going our way. We weren't able to figure it out. We'll go back to the hotel and try to come back in here tomorrow to get the job done." – Will Jones, A&T coach, to Turkin after the game.
• "That's the good thing about basketball. You get a chance to attack it right away. After losing a tough one, you've got to have a short memory." – Jones.