A&T men's basketball team loses to Florida A&M; South Division race tightens

A recap of the A&T men's basketball team's 71-57 loss at Florida A&M on Saturday.

Why the Aggies lost

A&T, losing for the first time in league play, suffered through one of the worst shooting days imaginable, making only 19 of 66 field-goal attempts (28.8 percent) and missing 20 of its 24 three-point attempts. The Rattlers won without their best player, the injured MJ Randolph.

What it means

The Aggies retain the lead in the MEAC's four-team South Division. But Florida A&M, in Sunday's matchup, could pull into a tie for the lead with a victory if it can even the four-game season series.

It's a big game, and here's why. The division's No. 1 seed will get a bye into the seven-team MEAC Tournament's semifinals, on March 12 at Hampton, Va., and would need just two wins to claim the league's automatic NCAA Tournament bid. But the South's second-place team will play in a quarterfinal game on March 11 and would need to win three times. A&T will have two games remaining after Sunday, both against N.C. Central (2-2, 4-5), on Wednesday in Durham and on Feb. 27 in Greensboro.

Stars

A&T