A&T officials, spectators manage protocols and welcome football back to Greensboro

Dexter Hill, wearing a navy No. 22 Aggies jersey, made the drive from Lake Wylie, S.C., for his first Aggies game in person since the 2019 Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

"It's a little cumbersome, but I'm glad to see we have all of these checks and balances in place," the 20-year season ticket holder said. "This is nothing to play around with. I'm glad we're using caution."

The plan also won the praise of A&T alumna Deborah Duell of Charlotte, attending with her husband, Willie.

"I was very impressed with the number of stations that they had, the efficiency of the stations as far as getting verification," she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Freshman Tyteana Bennett, from High Point, attended her first A&T football game. After passing through a verification station, she said A&T's safety procedures also are being carried out in classrooms.

"At A&T, they do a very good job of making sure that everyone is staying safe, wearing their masks and following safety protocols," Bennett said.

To a person, the Aggies fans and alumni were grateful to see football in Greensboro again. And they were grateful to see each other, even as they wore masks, having missed those opportunities without a season in 2020.