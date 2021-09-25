A&T officials, spectators manage protocols and welcome football back to Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Call N.C. A&T's game plan a success.
The university welcomed spectators back for football Saturday night at Truist Stadium for the first time since Nov. 23, 2019.
And this wasn't just any game, wasn't just any season-opening game, but a rivalry game against N.C. Central that included security and COVID protocols designed to help fans remain safe inside the stadium and healthy outside of it in the days that follow.
"It appears to be going well," athletics director Earl Hilton wrote via text soon after the game began.
Fans had to show proof of COVID vaccinations or negative COVID tests, with their identifications, at any of 14 verification stations set up around the campus and near the stadium. They received and wore red wristbands to gain stadium entry.
In the half-hour before the 6 p.m. kickoff, multiple lines extended perhaps a half-football field away from the entrance gates on the press box side as security officials checked bags and wanded customers.
But as the Aggies took the field to receive the opening kickoff at 6:07 p.m., lines had dwindled to only a few people.
"We had most of the crowd in by 6:10," said Donna Morris-Powell, A&T's director for retail operation with campus enterprises. "So considering it's the first home game for us in a couple of years now, we pushed through the process and it's worked for us. We made a plan, we implemented it, and we executed today. With our partners in place, we've done what we had to do to get the fans in the stadium and make sure they're safe at the same time."
Dexter Hill, wearing a navy No. 22 Aggies jersey, made the drive from Lake Wylie, S.C., for his first Aggies game in person since the 2019 Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.
"It's a little cumbersome, but I'm glad to see we have all of these checks and balances in place," the 20-year season ticket holder said. "This is nothing to play around with. I'm glad we're using caution."
The plan also won the praise of A&T alumna Deborah Duell of Charlotte, attending with her husband, Willie.
"I was very impressed with the number of stations that they had, the efficiency of the stations as far as getting verification," she said.
Freshman Tyteana Bennett, from High Point, attended her first A&T football game. After passing through a verification station, she said A&T's safety procedures also are being carried out in classrooms.
"At A&T, they do a very good job of making sure that everyone is staying safe, wearing their masks and following safety protocols," Bennett said.
To a person, the Aggies fans and alumni were grateful to see football in Greensboro again. And they were grateful to see each other, even as they wore masks, having missed those opportunities without a season in 2020.
"The camaraderie that we have and the fellowship here at the tailgate; That's what I missed most," said Carolyn Glover, an A&T graduate from Roanoke, Va., whose husband, Darnell, and two college roommates, High Point's Melvin J. Fair and Rocky Mount's C. Michael Shaw, have been friends since enrolling in 1971 and have been the foundations of a multi-family gathering before games for 17 years.
"Now, if you ask the guys, of course, they're gonna say the game," she said, with a laugh.
A short pass away from them in the lot at Sullivan and Lindsay streets, masked former Aggies football player Moe Smith of Greensboro kept control of a large grill that served up pork chops, chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, salmon and baby-back ribs. Smith's and many in the lot might've served up the Gate City's best menus on this Saturday night.
"It's not just me cooking, it's a bunch of us. We're all former football players," he said of their multi-family gathering.
Being the true Aggies and Dem' Boyz teammate, Smith wanted Ron Edwards, Arthur Perry, Harvey Hinton, Larry King, Maseo Bolin and Monty Key to share in the credit.
"We tailgate, have fun, enjoy the game, the atmosphere – and eat good," Smith said.
Besides these teammates from the 1990s, another more recent former Aggies player took in an A&T game as a spectator for the first time since his career ended in 2019. Darryl Johnson, who was traded in late August from the Buffalo Bills to the Carolina Panthers, had a Saturday off after his Panthers defeated Houston on Thursday night. He's pretty sure why his new team is turning heads in the NFL with its 3-0 record.
"The defense," the defensive end said. "Sam Darnold has been making some plays down the stretch and keeping us in the game. Our defense is young, but we're coming together. Coach puts us in the right position to make plays, and we make plays."
Johnson and A&T won that last game in Greensboro in 2019 by a 54-0 margin. When Dexter Hill, the South Carolinian, was asked what he expected to see after such a long break from football, his response came quickly.
"Another blowout," he said.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
