A&T rallies past UNC Asheville for Big South Conference road victory

A&T, which trailed by 14 points in the first half, dominated the boards with a 41-30 advantage. The Aggies hauled in 21 offensive rebounds.

The win at Kimmel Arena gives A&T victories away from home in two of its first three Big South Conference starts.

A&T’s former MEAC rival, Hampton, is apparently on the move again. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported that Hampton, Monmouth and Stony Brook are planning to move to the Colonial Athletic Association, whose members include Elon and UNC Wilmington.

The A&T men’s program’s first game in the Corbett Sports Center, on Dec. 3, 1978, was an 80-69 win over UNC Asheville.

What they’re saying

“Aggie Nation: Can I get an ‘Aggie Pride?’” – Will Jones, A&T coach, to Aggies broadcaster Spencer Turkin.

“We were able to bounce back and play a solid 40 minutes against one of the better teams in the league. This is a heck of a win for our program.” – Jones.

“He’s a good player. He’s one of the better players in the league. I’m glad he’s on our side. He’s fearless. He gets the job done.” – Jones on Horton.