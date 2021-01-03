A&T rallies to defeat South Carolina State

Why A&T won

The Aggies rallied from an eight-point deficit on the road against a winless team, forcing the Bulldogs into 31 turnovers. After a Blake Harris three-point shot tied the score at 57-57 with 3:01 to play, the Aggies scored eight straight points over the next 2:02, fueled by two steals from Kam Langley, one from Tyler Maye and another South Carolina State turnover.