A&T rallies to defeat South Carolina State

A recap of the A&T men's basketball team's 73-66 victory at South Carolina State on Sunday.
Why A&T won
The Aggies rallied from an eight-point deficit on the road against a winless team, forcing the Bulldogs into 31 turnovers. After a Blake Harris three-point shot tied the score at 57-57 with 3:01 to play, the Aggies scored eight straight points over the next 2:02, fueled by two steals from Kam Langley, one from Tyler Maye and another South Carolina State turnover.
Stars
A&T
Blake Harris: 17 points, four rebounds, 10-for-12 FT.
Kam Langley: 10 points, four rebounds.
South Carolina State
Latavian Lawrence: 12 points, 11 rebounds.
Records
A&T: 2-0 MEAC, 5-9 overall.
South Carolina State: 0-2, 0-12.
Up next
A&T: Florida A&M, 4 p.m. Jan. 16 and 4 p.m. Jan. 17.