A&T rallies to defeat South Carolina State
A&T rallies to defeat South Carolina State

A recap of the A&T men's basketball team's 73-66 victory at South Carolina State on Sunday.

Why A&T won

The Aggies rallied from an eight-point deficit on the road against a winless team, forcing the Bulldogs into 31 turnovers. After a Blake Harris three-point shot tied the score at 57-57 with 3:01 to play, the Aggies scored eight straight points over the next 2:02, fueled by two steals from Kam Langley, one from Tyler Maye and another South Carolina State turnover.

Stars

A&T

Blake Harris: 17 points, four rebounds, 10-for-12 FT.

Kam Langley: 10 points, four rebounds.

South Carolina State

Latavian Lawrence: 12 points, 11 rebounds.

Records

A&T: 2-0 MEAC, 5-9 overall.

South Carolina State: 0-2, 0-12.

Up next

A&T: Florida A&M, 4 p.m. Jan. 16 and 4 p.m. Jan. 17.

South Carolina State: At N.C. Central, Saturday and Sunday.

