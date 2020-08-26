GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T will play a football game against powerhouse North Dakota State after all.
But the Aggies will have to wait until 2022.
The two teams were scheduled to play this season on Sept. 19 in Fargo, N.D., a game canceled when both the Missouri Valley Football Conference and the MEAC suspended their fall seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, the Aggies and Bison will play Sept. 10, 2022, at the Fargodome, North Dakota State’s indoor 18,700-seat arena.
It’s an intriguing matchup.
A&T has won four of the five Celebration Bowls, the de facto Black College Football national championship game. North Dakota State, meanwhile, has won eight of the last nine FCS championships.
“We were excited about it for this year when we set the game up (in January 2019),” A&T athletics director Earl Hilton said. “And we’re excited about being able to reschedule it for the same reasons. We get the chance to measure ourselves against arguably the best program in FCS football. From a championships perspective, what they’ve done is unmatched.”
North Dakota State is no ordinary FCS program. The Bison finished last season No. 31 in the computerized Sagarin Ratings, which rank all 256 FBS and FCS teams together.
That puts the Bison ahead of big-budget Power Five conference teams the likes of Tennessee, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Florida State and Stanford.
It was also ahead of North Carolina (40), Wake Forest (60), Duke (77) and N.C. State (106).
And 118 spots ahead of A&T’s 2019 Celebration Bowl-winning team.
“I don’t know if people really understand how good North Dakota State is,” Hilton said. “I hope we understand how good they are. They’re a premier FCS program, and I believe they would do pretty well at the next level if they were ever inclined to make that kind of jump. You see what Appalachian State has done. They’re certainly faring well in the FBS world, and North Dakota State is not one whit behind them at all.”
A&T will be in its second season in the Big South at the time of the game in Fargo. The Aggies have won five of the last six MEAC championships, compiling a 59-13 overall record since 2014.
In those same years, North Dakota State is 95-6, which includes an active 37-game winning streak.
It’s a matchup both programs wanted, and North Dakota State will pay A&T a $240,000 guarantee to make the trip west for the game.
“All we did was change the date on the contract because of COVID,” Hilton said. “It’s the same deal, the same arrangements as last time.”
