 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
A&T routs Mid-Atlantic Christian
0 Comments
top story

A&T routs Mid-Atlantic Christian

  • 0
aggies uncg logo 121420 web

A recap of the A&T’s men’s basketball team’s 88-63 win against Mid-Atlantic Christian on Tuesday night at the Corbett Sports Center.

Why the Aggies won

A&T shot 55.7 percent, to Mid-Atlantic Christian’s 31.4, and controlled the backboards with a 52-29 rebounding edge.

Stars

Mid-Atlantic Christian

Kevin Fletcher: 20 points.

A&T

Milton Matthews: 20 points (5-for-7 3FG).

Jaylen Jackson: 17 points, nine rebounds.

Notable

Nine Aggies played 13 or more minutes, and no one played more than 27 minutes.

The game was A&T’s last in non-conference play.

Mid-Atlantic Christian, a member of the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association from Elizabeth City, lost by 50 at Hampton and by 46 at Longwood in other matchups against Division I teams.

Records

Mid-Atlantic Christian: 2-6.

A&T: 9-4.

Up next for A&T

Presbyterian, 7 p.m. Jan. 5 (ESPN+)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ncat

N.C. A&T women roll over ECU

Shareka McNeill scored a game-high 25 points, while D’mya Tucker and Jazmin Harris scored 14 each, leading the N.C. A&T women’s 75-59 rout…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert