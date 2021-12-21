A&T routs Mid-Atlantic Christian

A recap of the A&T’s men’s basketball team’s 88-63 win against Mid-Atlantic Christian on Tuesday night at the Corbett Sports Center.

Why the Aggies won

A&T shot 55.7 percent, to Mid-Atlantic Christian’s 31.4, and controlled the backboards with a 52-29 rebounding edge.

Stars

Mid-Atlantic Christian

Kevin Fletcher: 20 points.

A&T

Milton Matthews: 20 points (5-for-7 3FG).

Jaylen Jackson: 17 points, nine rebounds.

Notable

Nine Aggies played 13 or more minutes, and no one played more than 27 minutes.

The game was A&T’s last in non-conference play.

Mid-Atlantic Christian, a member of the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association from Elizabeth City, lost by 50 at Hampton and by 46 at Longwood in other matchups against Division I teams.

Records