A&T's men's basketball team will make up games against South Carolina State at 4 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday at the Corbett Sports Center. The teams were supposed to have played Feb. 6-7.

The Aggies women will make up games against N.C. Central at 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Durham. The teams had been scheduled to play Jan. 30-31.

The Aggies men (4-0 MEAC, 8-9 overall) have won five straight games. The A&T women (4-0, 7-1) haven't lost since the season opener against UNCG.