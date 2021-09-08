A&T to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests at sports events

GREENSBORO — If you're going to root for the Aggies in Greensboro, get the shot and take that card with you.
Spectators attending football or volleyball games at A&T will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 diagnostic PCR test within 72 hours before the games.
The vaccination proof must be the original vaccination card or a printed copy, according to a news release from the athletics department. In addition, A&T will require that unvaccinated fans under age 12 take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72 hours before home games and prove they have a negative result to staff before entering the Truist Stadium gates or Moore Gym.
A&T's home football opener will be Sept. 25 against N.C. Central.
Duke, which will host the A&T football team on Friday night at Wallace Wade Stadium, has announced that all fans at indoor or outdoor events on the campus, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks.
Masks are recommended, though not required at this point, for A&T outdoor events.
The vaccination proof would figure to put crowds at A&T games ahead of the campus population regarding COVID-19 protocols. Vaccinations are recommended, though not required, for A&T students, faculty and staff.
Athletics director Earl Hilton, via email, confirmed that 75 percent of A&T football players and staff and 84 percent of the volleyball players and staff are fully vaccinated.
A&T reported 328 positives tests for August and has reported 19 in September. Hilton, via email, wrote that athletics accounted for 11 positive tests two weeks ago and two last week, with testing for this week taking place Wednesday.
"We are managing through those positive tests according to university and NCAA protocols," Hilton wrote.
After its opener, the A&T football team will have home games against Robert Morris on Oct. 2, North Alabama on Oct. 9, Monmouth on Oct. 30 for homecoming and Gardner-Webb on Nov. 20.
The volleyball team's remaining home matches are against N.C. Central on Friday, High Point on Sept. 28), Hampton (Oct. 8), Campbell (Oct. 9), Presbyterian College (Oct. 12), Gardner-Webb (Oct. 22), Radford (Nov. 5), USC Upstate (Nov. 12) and UNC Asheville (Nov. 13).
"Our goal at North Carolina A&T is to make sure our fans have fun tailgating, socializing and watching Aggies athletics while keeping everyone safe," Hilton said in a statement. "We ask our fans to help in this effort by getting vaccinated or showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test."
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
