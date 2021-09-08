A&T to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests at sports events

Athletics director Earl Hilton, via email, confirmed that 75 percent of A&T football players and staff and 84 percent of the volleyball players and staff are fully vaccinated.

A&T reported 328 positives tests for August and has reported 19 in September. Hilton, via email, wrote that athletics accounted for 11 positive tests two weeks ago and two last week, with testing for this week taking place Wednesday.

"We are managing through those positive tests according to university and NCAA protocols," Hilton wrote.

After its opener, the A&T football team will have home games against Robert Morris on Oct. 2, North Alabama on Oct. 9, Monmouth on Oct. 30 for homecoming and Gardner-Webb on Nov. 20.

The volleyball team's remaining home matches are against N.C. Central on Friday, High Point on Sept. 28), Hampton (Oct. 8), Campbell (Oct. 9), Presbyterian College (Oct. 12), Gardner-Webb (Oct. 22), Radford (Nov. 5), USC Upstate (Nov. 12) and UNC Asheville (Nov. 13).

"Our goal at North Carolina A&T is to make sure our fans have fun tailgating, socializing and watching Aggies athletics while keeping everyone safe," Hilton said in a statement. "We ask our fans to help in this effort by getting vaccinated or showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test."

