A&T volleyball team to play in NCAA Tournament on Wednesday

The A&T volleyball team will play Rice on Wednesday night in the NCAA Tournament at Omaha, Neb.

The game is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. EDT and will be streamed on ESPN3.

The NCAA bid is the first for Coach Hal Rich's program and comes in A&T's final season as a member of the Mid-Eastern AThletic Conference.

The Aggies, who are 11-1 this season, are 55-42 (.567) in the last four seasons and 34-8 against MEAC teams during those regular seasons. Senior setter Edie Brewer won the league player of the year award for a second straight season.

High Point also will play in the 48-team tournament, facing Central Florida at 3:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN3). A&T will join the Panthers' league, the Big South Conference, beginning with the 2021-22 athletics year.