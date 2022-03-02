 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&T will face top-seeded Longwood on Friday after beating Radford in overtime at Big South tournament
A&T will face top-seeded Longwood on Friday after beating Radford in overtime at Big South tournament

A recap of the A&T men’s basketball team’s 78-71 overtime victory over Radford at the Big South Conference Tournament in Charlotte.

Why the Aggies won

Ninth-seeded A&T forced 10 Radford missed shots in a row late in the game — the eight-seeded Highlanders’ final three in regulation and first seven in overtime — after losing a 13-point second-half lead. A&T had lost four straight games and nine of its last 11.

Up next

No. 1 Longwood, noon Friday (ESPN+)

Stars

A&T

Marcus Watson: 18 points (2-for-3 3FG), 11 rebounds, three assists.

Jeremy Robinson: 17 points (3-for-4 3FG).

Tyler Maye: 10 points.

Radford

Josiah Jeffers: 18 points, four rebounds, four assists.

Records

A&T: 12-19.

Radford: 11-18.

