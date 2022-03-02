A&T will face top-seeded Longwood on Friday after beating Radford in overtime at Big South tournament

A recap of the A&T men’s basketball team’s 78-71 overtime victory over Radford at the Big South Conference Tournament in Charlotte.
Why the Aggies won
Ninth-seeded A&T forced 10 Radford missed shots in a row late in the game — the eight-seeded Highlanders’ final three in regulation and first seven in overtime — after losing a 13-point second-half lead. A&T had lost four straight games and nine of its last 11.
Up next
No. 1 Longwood, noon Friday (ESPN+)
Stars
A&T
Marcus Watson: 18 points (2-for-3 3FG), 11 rebounds, three assists.
Jeremy Robinson: 17 points (3-for-4 3FG).
Tyler Maye: 10 points.
Radford
Josiah Jeffers: 18 points, four rebounds, four assists.
Records
A&T: 12-19.
Radford: 11-18.