 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&T women to face N.C. State on opening day of NCAA Tournament
0 comments

A&T women to face N.C. State on opening day of NCAA Tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A&T logo 120820 web

The A&T women's basketball team, a No. 16 seed, will face top-seeded N.C. State on Sunday in a Mercado Region game on the opening day of the sport's NCAA Tournament.

Matchup

A&T (14-2) vs. N.C. State (20-2)

Where

San Marcos, Texas

When

4 p.m. Sunday

How to watch

ESPN

Notable

A&T has played in NCAA Tournaments in 1994, 2009, 2016 and 2018 and lost each time in the first round.

 State's No. 1 seed is the program's first in 26 tournaments. The Wolfpack has been a No. 2 seed three times.

 A&T has not beaten State in nine attempts. The Wolfpack won the last meeting 80-44 in Raleigh on Nov. 6, 2019. Deja Winters led A&T in last season's opener with 17 points off the bench, and State's Jada Boyd, also in a reserve role, led the Wolfpack with 18.

Also on Sunday

 Wake Forest (12-12), a No. 8 seed, will play No. 9 Oklahoma State (18-8) at 1 p.m. (ESPN2) in an Alamo Region game. The winner will play the No. 1 Stanford-No. 16 Utah Valley winner on Tuesday.

 High Point (22-6), a No. 16 seed, will face No. 1 Connecticut (24-1) at 8 p.m. (ESPN) in a River Walk Region game. The winner will play the No. 8 Syracuse-No. 9 South Dakota State winner on Tuesday. Skyler Curran, a West Forsyth High School alumna from Clemmons, leads High Point with 17.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News