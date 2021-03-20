A&T women to face N.C. State on opening day of NCAA Tournament

The A&T women's basketball team, a No. 16 seed, will face top-seeded N.C. State on Sunday in a Mercado Region game on the opening day of the sport's NCAA Tournament.

Matchup

A&T (14-2) vs. N.C. State (20-2)

Where

San Marcos, Texas

When

4 p.m. Sunday

How to watch

ESPN

Notable

• A&T has played in NCAA Tournaments in 1994, 2009, 2016 and 2018 and lost each time in the first round.

• State's No. 1 seed is the program's first in 26 tournaments. The Wolfpack has been a No. 2 seed three times.

• A&T has not beaten State in nine attempts. The Wolfpack won the last meeting 80-44 in Raleigh on Nov. 6, 2019. Deja Winters led A&T in last season's opener with 17 points off the bench, and State's Jada Boyd, also in a reserve role, led the Wolfpack with 18.

