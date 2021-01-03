 Skip to main content
A&T women's basketball team crushes Averett
GREENSBORO – Six A&T women's basketball players scored in double figures as the Aggies led from start-to-finish in a 102-36 win over Averett on Sunday at Corbett Sports Center.

The Aggies (2-1) scheduled the game Thursday after their two games with S.C. State planned for this weekend were rescheduled for next weekend because of contact tracing for COVID-19. The games in Orangeburg, S.C., are now scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Senior forward Deja Winters led the Aggies with her second consecutive 20-plus point performance as she scored 21 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the floor. She added seven rebounds, two assists and four steals.

Freshman guard D'mya Tucker scored a career-high 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the floor and added a game-high six steals to go along with five rebounds and five assists. Sophomore guard Shayla Nelson added a career-high 14 points and a game-high and career-high nine rebounds.

