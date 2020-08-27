GREENSBORO — There is no MEAC football season this autumn, as the league suspended all fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But, turns out, there are picks for All-MEAC teams.
And it’s a list of stars dominated by N.C. A&T, a program that has won or shared five of the last six MEAC titles.
Nine Aggies landed nine players on the first team, including picks as the offensive and defensive players of the year.
All-America running back Jah-Maine Martin, a senior, finished last season fourth among all FCS players with 1,446 rushing yards. He led the nation with a 7.73 yards per carry rushing average and with 23 rushing touchdowns (a single-season school record).
Middle linebacker Kyin Howard, a junior from Greensboro who starred at Eastern Guilford, was the Aggies' leading tackler with 79 (43 solos) and ranked ninth in the MEAC with an average of 6.6 tackles per game. Howard made 8½ tackles for loss, including a game-changing safety at South Carolina State.
A&T finished last season with the nation’s No. 6 total defense, No. 4 against the run. Howard, senior cornerback Mac McCain, junior defensive end Jermaine McDaniel and linebackers junior Joe Stuckey and sophomore Jacob Roberts were all picked as first-teamers.
Martin is joined on the first-team offense by senior wide receiver Zach Leslie, junior center Daquari Wilson and senior tackle Dontae Keys.
Keys entered the transfer portal in July, when it was clear the MEAC season was in jeopardy, and has committed to play this season for Butch Davis’ team at Florida International.
The Aggies also lost kicker Noel Ruiz, who would’ve been a shoo-in first-team pick. Ruiz finished his degree after last season with a year of eligibility remaining and transferred to FBS Georgia State.
Three A&T players made the second team: senior offensive guard De’Jour Simpson, junior defensive end Devin Harrell and junior punter Michael Rivers.
