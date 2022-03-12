A&T's Randolph Ross, Javonte Harding win NCAA indoor track championships; Aggies men finish second

A&T's Randolph Ross is golden again. Javonte Harding is, too.

And the Aggies men's program has claimed a second-place finish, behind Texas, at the NCAA indoor track and field championships in Birmingham, Ala.

Ross ran away on the final lap to dominate the 400 meters in a world-leading and personal-best 44.62 seconds to win the team's first individual national championship of the meet.

About a half-hour later, Javonte Harding joined Ross as national champion with a win in the 200 meters in 20.46 seconds, with teammate Daniel Stokes grabbing fourth in 20.87.

Guilford County also got a strong performance from High Point Andrews alumnus Jenoah McKiver, who was runner-up to Ross. McKiver, an Iowa freshman, finished in 45.65 seconds. McKiver went into the race with the world's fourth-best time during the indoor season.

Ross starred on the national championship 4x400 teams at both the NCAA indoor and outdoor meets last season, he won the 400 title outdoors, and he was part of the United States' gold-medal-winning 4x400 relay team in Tokyo last summer.

A&T's Leonard Mustari claimed a runner-up finish in the 60-meter hurdles in 7.63 seconds.