A&T's Sam Washington and MEAC coaches try to 'control the controllables' in spring football season

The MEAC held a Zoom conference Thursday with its football coaches and Commissioner Dennis Thomas. The highlights:

SAM WASHINGTON, N.C. A&T coach

On preparing for a four-game spring season:

“We have to be ready to make an adjustment at any moment. It’s very difficult, but it’s our reality right now. The only thing we can do is control the controlables and prepare to make adjustments on the way.”

On players dealing with uncertainty:

“It’s been difficult at times, and then they’ve done a very good job at other times. We are creatures of habit, most players and coaches, and when you make those changes out of the clear blue it kind of gets you out of whack."

On trying to win one more MEAC title before the Aggies join the Big South Conference:

“We want to win period. I hate to lose more than I love to win. We take that approach.”

LATRELL SCOTT, Norfolk State coach

On playing N.C. A&T twice after Florida A&M opted out: