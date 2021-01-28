A&T's Sam Washington and MEAC coaches try to 'control the controllables' in spring football season

The MEAC held a Zoom conference Thursday with its football coaches and Commissioner Dennis Thomas. The highlights:
SAM WASHINGTON, N.C. A&T coach
On preparing for a four-game spring season:
“We have to be ready to make an adjustment at any moment. It’s very difficult, but it’s our reality right now. The only thing we can do is control the controlables and prepare to make adjustments on the way.”
On players dealing with uncertainty:
“It’s been difficult at times, and then they’ve done a very good job at other times. We are creatures of habit, most players and coaches, and when you make those changes out of the clear blue it kind of gets you out of whack."
On trying to win one more MEAC title before the Aggies join the Big South Conference:
“We want to win period. I hate to lose more than I love to win. We take that approach.”
LATRELL SCOTT, Norfolk State coach
On playing N.C. A&T twice after Florida A&M opted out:
“We welcome the challenge. Obviously, coach (Sam) Washington is one of the better coaches in our league and has one of the better teams in our league and has for the past couple of years. I’m from the school of thought that if you want to be a champion and you want to have success you have to beat champions. A&T is certainly one of them.”
BUDDY POUGH, S.C. State coach
On facing N.C. A&T two more times before the Aggies join the Big South Conference:
“We want to send A&T and anybody else who wants to leave out with a bang this coming spring, but we have our work cut out for us.”
DENNIS THOMAS, MEAC commissioner
On whether he believes the conference can complete its football schedule:
“I’m confident today, at this time, but the pandemic has proven to be unpredictable. As we’ve seen through the early part of basketball, in terms of testing, in terms of postponement, in terms of rescheduling, we’ve built into our schedule open dates throughout that schedule so that we can have more flexibility when a team cannot play that given week. We can move them around to make sure we can get games in.”
On whether MEAC teams can play non-conference games:
“We have not prohibited teams from playing non-conference schedules, but the conference schedule takes precedence over a non-conference game. If a non-conference game is scheduled and we need that date to play a conference game, the conference game would take precedence.”
