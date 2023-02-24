In a matter of 29 seconds, Marcus Powell's fortunes turned from good to bad.

Powell, a North Carolina A&T standout, scored on a dunk with 30 seconds left to give the Aggies a 71-70 lead over CAA rival Delaware. Jameer Nelson Jr. countered for the Blue Hens with a jumper from inside the paint with 17 seconds left. The Aggies worked 16 seconds off the clock before Marcus Watson attempted a game-winning 3-point shot that rimmed out. Nelson was fouled on the rebound and added a free throw to seal a 73-71 victory, giving A&T its fourth straight loss and sixth loss in its last seven games.

After Nelson's basket, the Aggies rushed to the frontcourt. Getting the matchup he was hoping for with Watson, A&T interim coach Phillip Shumpert elected not to call timeout, thinking a drive to the basket would set up the chance for victory. Instead, it was a long-distance shot that missed.

"It came down to the wire," Shumpert said. "Watson came down and had a nice dunk the play before, and I thought rather than try to set up something, we had the same mismatch on him. I thought he would go back to the basket and try to score and get fouled. That was the game plan."

There was still a glimmer of hope for the Aggies, but after Nelson's free throw, Watson took a length-of-the-court pass and tried a turnaround jumper that also rimmed out as time expired.

A&T (12-18, 7-10 CAA) built a 37-28 halftime lead despite shooting 37.1% from the field. Delaware (15-15, 7-10 CAA) was a little worse at 35.2%, and only had two free throws and hit one of those.

Another dunk by Watson pushed A&T to a 43-32 advantage with 17:24 to play, and yet one more jam put the Aggies on top 47-37 two minutes later. The Blue Hens rallied on the strength of a 17-6 run and claimed the lead on three successive free throws by Nelson.

The lead would change hands four times in the final 78 seconds. In that span, Nelson scored his team's last five points to finish with a game-high 30, which followed a 39-point outing against UNC Wilmington last Saturday. He earned Shumpert's praise for appearing to put the Blue Hens on his shoulders after playing 39 minutes and hitting 10 of 19 shots.

"He's probably the best guard we've seen in this league. He's athletic, his motor never stops and he's lightning quick," the coach said. "He kept getting paint touches and hit a few threes tonight. We couldn't stop him from getting in the paint. He shot nine free throws and got seven rebounds. We did a good job on him at first, but he kept coming after us until he got it going."

Reserve L.J. Owens added 11 for Delaware, which has won its past two games.

Watson finished with 21 points despite shooting 8-for-20. Duncan Powell got 19, Kam Woods scored 15 and Webster Filmore added 11.

Next for the Aggies is a Saturday showdown in the CAA with Hampton. Game time is 2 p.m.

"Hampton is a must-win for us," Shumpert said. "February has been a tough month for us. Whenever you think you're getting over the hump, you get an injury to another big. We haven't had Jeremy Robinson (6-6) in the month of February. Duncan Powell (6-8) is playing well, but Jeremy was a glue guy in terms of providing us more toughness around the basket. Hopefully, we can get him back soon."