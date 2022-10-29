Aggies pull off great homecoming comeback

It was one of the greatest comebacks on the Greatest Homecoming on Earth for N.C. A&T.

That’s just the way the Aggies like to do it.

A&T pulled off a 45-38 victory against Campbell, a stunning reversal from a huge early hole on Saturday afternoon at sold-out Truist Stadium.

“What more could be said,” Coach Sam Washington said. “It was a character win. The guys displayed true grit.”

The way the Aggies executed in the final two quarters, it was hard to imagine that they once faced an 18-point deficit.

“We got our heads up and we didn’t give up,” linebacker Jacob Roberts said.

The Aggies put up three touchdowns in less than 8½ minutes to begin the second half and set up a fantastic finish.

“We had multiple people making great plays and it’s hard for a defense to game-plan for that,” running back Bhayshul Tuten said.

Tied at 31-31, a 77-yard catch-and-run for Zach Leslie on a pass from Jalen Fowler gave the Aggies an edge. Leslie grabbed a two-point conversion pass for a 38-31 lead. Just 73 seconds later, the game was tied again.

But running back Wesley Graves put the Aggies back ahead on a 6-yard run with 8:54 to play.

The celebration might be going on for quite some time.

A&T (5-3, 3-0 Big South Conference), which has a five-game winning streak, allowed 28 first-quarter points.

“We got it figured out, and we got them stopped,” Washington said. “What I’m most pleased with, the guys didn’t waver. An average team, the guys would have dropped their heads.

The Aggies scored 14 points in the first 100 seconds of the second half, with Tuten running about 70 yards for a touchdown and then Roberts’ interception return of 40 yards for a touchdown.

“Coach told us on defense we got to score,” Roberts said. “We made it happen … More to come.”

Campbell (4-4, 2-1) scored on its first four possessions before A&T’s defense suddenly found solutions.

This could set up an intriguing rivalry in years to come, between two teams heading to the Colonial Athletic Association next year.

Tuten has compiled seven consecutive games of 100 or more rushing yards.

“I’m just here to play football and play hard,” Tuten said.

It took the Camels just 3½ minutes to go 75 yards on the game’s opening possession. That also cost the Aggies linebacker Joseph Stuckey, who left with an injury on Williams’ 2-yard touchdown run.

“That was a biggie,” Washington said of losing Stuckey.

Trailing 14-0, Tuten ran 42 yards for the Aggies’ first points with 6:14 left in the first quarter.

“I just saw the hole and do what I do,” Tuten said.

The Aggies, who meet visiting Morgan State in a non-conference game next week, have Big South games remaining against Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb, with a chance for a league championship.

Washington said he cried when he reached the locker room after the game because of how far the team has come this season — not just in responding to Saturday’s deficit.

“This team was able to stay together,” he said. “Look at us now.”

The Aggies are 46-46-4 in homecoming games.