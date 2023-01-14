Aggies' Tuten to become a Hokie

Running back Bhayshul Tuten tweeted Friday night that he has decided to transfer from North Carolina A&T to Virginia Tech.

Tuten, who has two years of eligibility left, had tweeted on Dec. 14 that he was entering the transfer portal.

He then received offers from Virginia Tech, Boston College, Georgia, Missouri, Kansas State, Pittsburgh and Florida, according to his tweets.

He tweeted on Dec. 24 that he had picked Boston College. But he has now flipped to the Hokies.

"Change of plans!" he tweeted Friday night.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Tuten rushed for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns on 208 carries as a sophomore last fall for North Carolina A&T. He also had 31 catches. He earned FCS third-team All-America honors, as well as All-Big South-first team honors.