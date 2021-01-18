All-MEAC RB Jah-Maine Martin returning to A&T; seven positive COVID tests reported in program

GREENSBORO — Less than a week after losing Franklin “Mac” McCain III to the NFL draft, N.C. A&T coach Sam Washington got “some of the best news I’ve ever received” Monday.

Running back Jah-Maine Martin announced on social media that he will play football for the Aggies in the spring.

“He has that ‘it’ factor that’s something you can’t coach,” Washington said. “Either you have it or you don’t.”

Meanwhile, Washington's program is dealing with seven positive COVID-19 tests among football players, the university announced on its web site Friday. A cluster is defined as five or more, and the tests came back positive Thursday and Friday.

Martin has earned All-MEAC honors in both of his seasons at A&T after transferring from Coastal Carolina. The 5-foot-10, 215-pound senior has rushed for 2,102 yards on 285 carries (7.4-yard average) and scored 30 touchdowns for the Aggies.

In 2019, the Conway, S.C., native was named a second-team FCS All-American by The Associated Press and by FCS Stats, as well as a first-team All-American by Boxtorow.com after rushing for 1,446 yards and 23 TDs as the Aggies went 9-3 and won the Celebration Bowl and the HBCU national championship.