With his first spring practice complete, North Carolina A&T football coach Vincent Brown now embarks on the task of finding out who will be the first to throw the passes, carry the football or make the tackles when the season starts in late August.

Brown apparently hasn't tabbed anyone to be a starter before the start of fall practice and the season opener against UAB on Aug. 31, but get back to him this summer.

"We're going to have open competition for all of the positions going into training camp," Brown said after the Aggie Spring Game at Truist Stadium on Saturday. "And probably, I would say within the last week and a half to 10 days before the first game before we settle in as to who's going to be the starters."

There are starters to name, but there are also holes to fill for the Aggies, who shook off a slow start last season to finish 7-4, losing to Gardner-Webb in what amounted to the Big South Conference championship game. This season, A&T will be competing in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Most notable among the departures from the 2022 team is Bhayshul Tuten, the running back who gained 1,363 yards last season and scored 13 touchdowns. Tuten left Greensboro via the transfer portal and landed at Virginia Tech. A&T also lost linebackers Jacob Roberts and Tyquan King.

King, who led the Aggies in tackles, left Greensboro and landed about 40 miles west at Wake Forest. Roberts, who was second on the team in tackles, went east and transferred to ECU.

Also gone is quarterback Jalen Fowler, who was a redshirt senior last season and passed for 1,796 yards and 15 touchdowns. Leading receiver Sterling Berkhalter also entered the transfer portal and took his talents to Cincinnati.

The three quarterbacks who saw time during the spring game are returning from last season. Alston Hooker played in six games, while Eli Brickhandler was in two games and Zachary Yeager appeared in four. If any of them gained an edge toward landing the starting job on Saturday, Brown didn't say. Hooker and Brickhandler each led the offense to touchdowns.

Yeager has become fond of the offense built by coordinator Chris Young, who is also the quarterbacks coach.

"To put it simply, we throw the ball around a little more," he said. "I like that he's open to throwing the ball around, a lot of new pass concepts, some shots downfield, stuff like that."

Brickhandler, who came to Greensboro from California, said Brown's offense allows him to be comfortable.

"Do what I want, drop back comfortably and just be the person I came here to be, the person I was recruited for," he said.

Hooker, who played for both Dudley and Ragsdale, has tradition on his side. His father, Alan, led A&T to a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title in 1986. His brother, Hendon, helped Tennessee reach the Orange Bowl before he was injured in the game. The next Hooker is looking to establish his own identity.

"I embrace all challenges and all aspects of it," he said. "But, I'm me. I'm not my brother, I'm not my father, I'm Alston. So my goal is to be the best Alston I can be and improve my teammates to be the best version of themselves as well."

There may be some potential starters who didn't get to play on Saturday. As many as 25 didn't meet academic standards and were held out of practice as well as the spring game.

"We have academic standards that we expect our kids to uphold," Brown said. "And if they're not doing the right things in the classroom, they're not going to practice or play."

Brown is looking for top-notch performances on the field and in the classroom, whether it's a starter or a reserve.

"We want this to be the best GPA semester they've had in a long time," he said. "So, that's where our focus is going to be."