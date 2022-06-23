Allen Johnson, world champion hurdler and new A&T track and field coach, on the program's success and how he'll continue to build it

Allen Johnson won an Olympic gold medal in the 110-meter hurdles at the Atlanta Olympics.

Best in the world.

He won gold medals in four outdoor and three indoor world championship meets.

Best in the world.

But now he's taking over successful N.C. A&T men's and women's teams and becoming a Division I head coach, the Aggies' director of track and field programs, for the first time.

"There's a part of me that's nervous as hell," he says.

Wait: One of track's all-time greats is ... nervous?

"Just because it's something that I haven't done," he says. "But I'm excited.

"You've got to respect the task. When I got to the Olympic final or a world championship final, I was nervous then, too. Typically when I get nervous, I get more focused."

Johnson, 51, a North Carolina alumnus who is finishing as an assistant in veteran coach Rollie Geiger's N.C. State program, will begin work in Greensboro on July 1. He replaces Duane Ross, also a former professional hurdler who accepted the Tennessee job in late May after leading the Aggies to a place among the nation's elite programs with third- and fourth-place team finishes at the 2021 NCAA championships and nine NCAA individual or relay team national titles.

The new program director, hired by athletics director Earl Hilton at a salary of $160,000 annually before any bonuses for team or individual achievement on the track or in the classroom, won't lack for commitment from his university. A&T's program is fully funded regarding scholarships permitted by the NCAA, with 12.6 for men and 18 for women. The Mondo Super X surface, recently replaced on the Marcus T. Johnson Track inside Truist Stadium, is fast. And Ross, at $325,000 in annual salary in his 10th year as a Division I head coach, worked his way to having been A&T's highest-paid athletics department employee.

Johnson is in Eugene, Ore., this week, coaching athletes participating in the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships and fulfilling duties as a member of the sanctioning body's board of directors. He'll also be in Eugene as a sprints and hurdles coach for U.S. athletes in the World Athletics Championships July 15-24.

He fielded a few questions about the A&T job and his career during a video interview.

Q: What interested you the most in taking this position at A&T?

AJ: "It's a great program. What Coach Ross has been able to do with it is absolutely phenomenal. Just having that opportunity to carry on that legacy from A&T. It came up abruptly, and when it came up, I was like, 'Wow, I would love to have the opportunity to go down there and run that program.'

"It will be my first experience being at an HBCU. So I'm also intrigued by that. It's just a great opportunity to continue the profile of an HBCU. A lot of times people, myself included, when you think of teams being prominent in the NCAA, you don't think of an HBCU. We're going to continue to change that."

Q: Ross built this program into one that ran with and is measured against the national powers. What will need to happen for you and the program to be able to sustain the level of success that he built?

AJ: "It's going to be about recruiting. It's going to be about getting out there, pounding the pavement. Assembling a staff and everybody pounding the pavement, being on the same page, and going out there and securing the best talent available. You secure the best talent available. You have competent, qualified coaches that can coach it.

"My job is going to be to instill a championship culture to keep that going and just keep moving forward. And in doing that, developing young men and women. If we do that, we focus on process, we focus on hard work in and out of classroom, on and off the track, the rest of this is going to take care of itself."

Q: What resources might you need, relative to what you've had at other stops during your coaching career?

AJ: "In talking to Earl, he's assured me that I'm going to have what I need to be successful. And the program has been successful in the past, so that right there gives me an idea that there's enough here to do we need to do. If there's something that I feel like that I need, I won't hesitate to ask. We're going to do everything we can to get that and be successful."

Q: A&T has scored well in sprints and jumps, but there hasn't been much for distance. Is that something you see as potential to add to the program to make it even stronger?

AJ: "That potential is definitely there. I'm going to hire a distance coach. If the distance coach goes out and gets the best talent, then yeah. We're going to be in a position to compete in all of the events. With the limitation of scholarships, it's very difficult to be good in all of the events at the same time.

"But I'm going to assemble a staff where we're going to be capable of coaching the best talent in every event that is out there on the track. We will have a distance presence; we will compete in cross country. I want to score points. All of the points are worth the same amount of points. Ten points is 10 points, no matter what event it comes from."

Q: How would you describe your leadership style, how do you get the best out of your athletes?

AJ: "By teaching a lot, holding people accountable. My thing that I instill in all of the athletes that I coach is, 'Look, what I want for you to do is just give me 100 percent effort and focus on the effort and the execution and be the best that you can be, whatever that is.' And we will celebrate that. And I believe if you have that, that's contagious.

"If everybody is working hard, if everybody is working to be the best that they can be, then even the person who is the best they can be but they're not scoring at conference, they're going to help motivate the person that is doing the best that they can be and can be a national champ. We're all in this thing together. We're all fighting for each other, rooting for each other."

Q: Who has been the biggest influence on you, either as an athlete or now as a coach?

AJ: "My parents (Saundra Smith, Ramon Judkins) and my family, throughout my life, have been the biggest influences on me. They've helped direct me, they've talked me through the good times and the tough times. Friends. It's been a group of people."

Q: Being legally blind in your left eye seems like a pretty significant thing for a hurdler to fight through and to overcome.

AJ: "It's been like that my whole life. I guess my vision is somewhere in that 2400, 2800 range, something like that. I can see objects, color, but it's pretty useless after that.

"A lot of people always say, 'Man, you overcame that, that's amazing.' But you've got to realize: That's all I ever knew. I don't know what it's like to have two working eyes. I don't know what it's like to really have true binocular vision. I've just adapted my whole life. This is my normal. It's just normal."

Q: You've got a new mission now as a head coach, and you've had that for several years as an assistant at Air Force, South Carolina, Kentucky and State. But how much do you think back about the career you had, and how does that help shape you as a coach?

"I think about it at times. My time running professionally: The thing that I draw on that is just about finding a way to be successful. There are going to be hiccups along the way – no pun intended, hurdles along the way. And it's just about being consistent on a daily basis, on a weekly basis, on a monthly basis. If you do that and you keep working and finding a way to be successful, it's going to happen. Even if it doesn't happen exactly when I want it to happen, stay the course. It's going to happen."

