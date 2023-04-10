ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Faced with elimination in the Rochester Regional of the NCAA bowling tournament, North Carolina A&T needed to win three successive matches to survive and advance to play in the national championship in Las Vegas. However, the Aggies fell short.

A&T beat Sacred Heart 2-1 in a Mega Match Saturday morning. But Arkansas State eliminated the Aggies from the NCAA tournament later on Saturday, 2-0, in Mega Match to win the regional.

The Aggies, who entered the NCAA tournament as the seventh-ranked team in the nation, won twice at the regional but went 0-2 against the Red Wolves. A&T went 1-6 against Arkansas State during the regular season, but their one victory came recently during the Vanderbilt U Music City Classic.

A&T and the Red Wolves went through all three formats of the Mega Match on Friday before the Aggies lost in the deciding best-of-seven format, 4-3, to fall into the loser's bracket. The mega match format allows for six matches per day instead of the current rule that allows for a maximum of five matches per day. Winners are determined by using a best-of-three match format in the following order: five-person team match; Baker total pinfall; and a best-of-seven Baker match play.

A&T lost 1,068-954 in traditional games format to open its rematch against the Red Wolves.

Melanie Katen, the two-time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference bowler of the year, led the Aggies with a 217 total. Lauren Tomaszewski, three-time all-MEAC performer and the two-time MEAC tournament most outstanding bowler, added a 210. But the Aggies could not overcome solid outings from Brooklyn Buchanan (237), Faith Welch (235) and Emma Stull (225) in the Baker format portion of the match. Karli VanDuinen added a 204 for Arkansas State.

In a Baker format, each team of five bowlers throw alternating frames. The leadoff bowls the first frame, the second bowls the next frame. That continues until the anchor, or fifth bowler, throws the fifth frame. Then the leadoff bowls the sixth frame and it continues before the anchor finishes off the 10th frame.

Although the team finishes the year in NCAA competition at 91-34, it will still go to Las Vegas next weekend to compete in two events sponsored by the United States Bowling Congress. A month ago, Tomaszewski and Cristina Acosta qualified for the Intercollegiate Singles Championships nationals and will play for an individual national title. As a result of winning the Dayton, Ohio, ITC regional last month, the Aggies as a team will compete for the ITC national title, which it won in 2015.