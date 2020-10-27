Bethune-Cookman opts out of MEAC sports

Less than a week after the MEAC released its football and basketball conference schedules for the 2020-21 school year, the conference will have to start over. Bethune-Cookman announced today that it has canceled its 2020-21 athletics season because of the COVID-19 pandemic,.
N.C. A&T was scheduled to play Bethune-Cookman twice in football and four times each in men's and women's basketball during the upcoming season. The MEAC has not made any announcements on how the Daytona Beach, Fla., school's decision will affect the conference's athletics schedules.
"In the face of a surging COVID-19 spike across much of the country and the State of Florida, we have concluded that the risks are too great for our student-athletes and staff to travel and compete at this time," university President E. LaBrent Chrite said in a news release. "The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as our coaches, staff and fans will always be our top priority."
The decision was made after a series of meetings with stakeholders across the campus community and with Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lynn W. Thompson, coaches, medical and public health experts and state and local officials, Chrite said in the news release.
"We obviously recognize that other institutions may elect to move forward with spring competition," Chrite said. "The decision for us, however, was not a complicated one. The risk premium is simply too high and our priority remains the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff. As members of the B-CU family constantly engage in various forms of civic engagement, this decision also protects our community partners as well."
Thompson said Bethune-Cookman has "administered nearly 6,000 tests since the start of the school year, and up until a little over a week ago, saw remarkably positive results from our testing protocols. Over the past eight days, however, we've noted a sudden spike in cases on campus, hence this decision. B-CU athletics has survived hurricanes, tornadoes and myriad other challenges. This pandemic has affected us all, including me personally," said Thompson, who lost his brother-in law to COVID-19 in September. "Now is not the time for us to roll the balls out and play. It's the time to close ranks and protect our community so that we can remain safe until it's time to play again."
The 2020-21 athletic season would have been the 40th and final season for Bethune-Cookman as a member of the MEAC. Effective July 2021, the Wildcats will become members of the SWAC.
N.C. A&T is also leaving the MEAC at the end of the school year and will join the Big South Conference.
