Bethune-Cookman opts out of MEAC sports

Less than a week after the MEAC released its football and basketball conference schedules for the 2020-21 school year, the conference will have to start over. Bethune-Cookman announced today that it has canceled its 2020-21 athletics season because of the COVID-19 pandemic,.

N.C. A&T was scheduled to play Bethune-Cookman twice in football and four times each in men's and women's basketball during the upcoming season. The MEAC has not made any announcements on how the Daytona Beach, Fla., school's decision will affect the conference's athletics schedules.

"In the face of a surging COVID-19 spike across much of the country and the State of Florida, we have concluded that the risks are too great for our student-athletes and staff to travel and compete at this time," university President E. LaBrent Chrite said in a news release. "The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as our coaches, staff and fans will always be our top priority."

The decision was made after a series of meetings with stakeholders across the campus community and with Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lynn W. Thompson, coaches, medical and public health experts and state and local officials, Chrite said in the news release.