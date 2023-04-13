Monte Ross learned about basketball and life from legendary Winston-Salem State men's basketball coach Clarence "Big House" Gaines. Ross will aim to be the same kind of teacher as the men's basketball coach at North Carolina A&T.

"I'm not sure how much of it you guys want me to bring," Ross joked on Thursday, when he was formally introduced as the successor to Phillip Shumpert, who spent the 2022-23 season as an interim coach. Ross was referring to the rivalry between the two HBCUs whose campuses are about 30 miles apart.

While playing for Gaines, Ross recalled to an audience that included Aggie alums how Gaines would teach basketball, then teach life lessons when the basketballs were put away.

"One of the biggest things that he taught us is after every practice, he sat us down and talked to us for 30 to 45 minutes," Ross said. "And it was never about that day's practice. It was always about life. It was always about making something of yourself and what are you going to do once the balls stop bouncing.

"One of the things that he used to always say to us and I didn't understand it until I got out of college and into the world, the world doesn't owe you anything, and I damn sure don't," he said of Gaines' speech. "And I never understood what he meant by that until I got out into the world. And he was just simply saying you have to work your tail off for any and everything you get, and don't look for anybody, anybody to give you a handout. And I appreciate him so much or those lessons."

Ross said he won't take that long to deliver a similar message to the Aggies, but he will have goals for them to achieve, starting with lifting them higher in the Colonial Athletic Association, where A&T finished its inaugural season at 13-19 and 8-10. He will also rely on his time at Delaware, which is in the CAA, as a guide to his approach.

"When you take over a program and you go into a different league, you have to learn the type of players that can be successful in that league," he said. "You have to learn the tendencies of the players, the coaches and that sort of thing in that league.

"Having been in that league for 10 years and understanding the landscape and travel and all those types of things that go along with it, I think that'll help us speed up that learning curve, which I'm very interested in doing," he said.

Also on Ross' list is restocking the A&T roster. Five Aggies entered the transfer portal last month, including Marcus Watson, who averaged 14 points a game and topped the 20-point mark nine times during the season. Also among the departures is Kam Woods, who led the team in scoring at 17.3 points per game.

While acknowledging he would explore the portal for new players, Ross would also hope to add some high school seniors to his first roster.

"So, what we want to do is we want to make sure that we looked at the portal, but we also want to look at high school players as well," he said. "We want it to be a mix of players we want on our roster. We don't just want to be portal-centric. We want to make sure that there's a mix because I think there's a lot to go around with that."

The 52-year-old Ross is from the Philadelphia area, and was chosen from a group of 240 applicants, according to A&T athletic director Earl Hilton III. The group was pared down to 27 to be considered by a selection committee, which was then whittled down to seven, Hilton said. Four candidates were brought to campus, and Ross was the choice.

"Familiar with the CAA, head coaching experience, has won at every staff that he's been a part of," Hilton said. "Has HBCU experience in his background. Checked a lot of boxes for us in those regards."

Ross coached Delaware for 10 seasons from 2006-2016 compiling a 132-184 record, including the 25-10 mark in the 2013-14 season when he guided the Blue Hens into the NCAA tournament. In the 2011-12 season, Delaware played in the postseason, pay-for-play CBI Tournament.

Prior to Delaware, Ross was an assistant coach for 13 seasons. His 10-year stint at St. Joseph's included the 2003-04 season, when the Hawks achieved a 27-0 record, was ranked No. 1 and ended up with a 30-2 record. They lost in the Elite Eight.

Ross was also an assistant at Drexel (1994-96) and Lehigh (1993-94). When he was at Drexel, the Dragons won their first NCAA Tournament game with an upset win over Memphis in 1996.