Big South Conference defends referees' call at end of A&T loss to Campbell but admits error regarding foul

The Big South Conference admits an officiating mistake occurred at the end of A&T's 64-63 men's basketball loss to Campbell on Saturday, but it's not one that will overturn the outcome nor please Aggies fans.

The league, in a statement issued to the News & Record on Sunday, admitted that officials called a foul on the wrong player on the game-deciding play. The league said Demetric Horton, who defended Campbell's Ricky Clemons on the offensive rebound and putback, should have been the player called for a foul. Instead, officials whistled it on Webster Filmore, who was initially boxed out and reached Clemons as the horn sounded.

The play was unusual because Clemons clearly had not released his shot when the horn sounded and backboard illuminated to signal the end of the game. Other than the mistake on the player charged with the foul, the league said the play otherwise was officiated accurately.

“The play was called correctly, though the officials attributed the foul to the wrong person," the conference's statement said.