Big South Conference defends referees' call at end of A&T loss to Campbell but admits error regarding foul

The Big South Conference admits an officiating mistake occurred at the end of A&T's 64-63 men's basketball loss to Campbell on Saturday, but it's not one that will overturn the outcome nor please Aggies fans.
The league, in a statement issued to the News & Record on Sunday, admitted that officials called a foul on the wrong player on the game-deciding play. The league said Demetric Horton, who defended Campbell's Ricky Clemons on the offensive rebound and putback, should have been the player called for a foul. Instead, officials whistled it on Webster Filmore, who was initially boxed out and reached Clemons as the horn sounded.
The play was unusual because Clemons clearly had not released his shot when the horn sounded and backboard illuminated to signal the end of the game. Other than the mistake on the player charged with the foul, the league said the play otherwise was officiated accurately.
They counted it because he was fouled before time ran out and the continuation of the play. Ok. pic.twitter.com/lbpORGh2Kz— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) February 19, 2022
“The play was called correctly, though the officials attributed the foul to the wrong person," the conference's statement said.
"Because it is an end of game situation, in a game involving instant replay, the officials are required to review to be sure the foul occurred prior to the red light coming on. When the officials reviewed the play, they determined the contact to the wrist of the shooter occurred prior to the red light on the backboard coming on. The ball was still in hand when the light came on but by rule (NCAA Case Book play A.R. 341) the basket is still allowed because the foul occurred prior to the red light. The foul was reported on #25 (Filmore) of NC A&T – this was wrong – the foul was actually on #3 (Horton). The officials reviewed the contact on the wrist of the shooter – that contact was caused by #3. They put 0.1 on the clock at that point.”
Clemons' shot pushed the Camels ahead 64-63. After a review, officials put 0.1 second on the clock and gave Clemons a free-throw attempt, which he missed.
Officials Isaac Barnett, Sean Lineberger and William Humes took about five minutes to review the play. It's not clear why the wrong player remained credited with a foul after their review.
"It was a tough, tough break for us," A&T coach Will Jones said Sunday. "Both teams are trying to get that fourth seed. To not be able to get it done on a call like that is tough for our guys."
The official positioned under the basket appeared on streaming replays to have the most clear view of the play, but he did not signal for a foul. The call came from an official beyond the three-point arc, just in front of the Campbell bench and perhaps 20 feet from the five players who battled beneath the basket and inside the restricted-area arc. The third official, on the other side of the three-point line, did not appear to signal a foul.
Horton couldn't put distance between the two teams when he missed two free-throw attempts with 7.9 seconds remaining. Horton shoots 72.5 percent at the line, having made 29 of 40 this season.
A&T was whistled for 28 fouls to Campbell's 15. A&T was 11-for-19 at the free-throw line; Campbell made 25 of 35 attempts.
The loss dropped A&T to 6-8 in the Big South and 11-17 overall. Campbell improved to 8-6 and 15-10. The division winners and two other teams will earn first-round byes at the league tournament March 2 and 4-6 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte. An A&T win on Saturday would've meant the Aggies and Camels were both 7-7 in the league.
Instead, Jones will try to prepare his team for home games this week against High Point, on Wednesday night, and Radford, on Saturday.
"We're going to focus on moving on to the next game," he said, "and try to get my guys back up and ready to play."
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
