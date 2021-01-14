Brad Holmes, N.C. A&T alum and former football player, hired as general manager of NFL's Detroit Lions

Brad Holmes, who played football at N.C. A&T in the 1998 to 2001 seasons, has been hired as the general manager and an executive vice president of the NFL's Detroit Lions.

Holmes, 41, had spent his entire NFL career with the Rams, first as a public relations intern beginning in 2003 in St. Louis to becoming director of college scouting, the position he is vacating in Los Angeles, in 2013.

When Holmes was at A&T, the Aggies won the MEAC championship in 1999 under Coach Bill Hayes. Holmes served as a team captain and earned letters in all four seasons. He graduated from A&T in 2002.

During Holmes' Rams tenure, the team won two NFC West titles, earned three playoff berths and appeared in Super Bowl LIII in February 2019, a 13-3 loss to the Patriots.

The Lions finished 5-11, a third straight losing season, after earning playoff berths in the 2011, 2014 and 2016 seasons.

Holmes was one of at least 12 candidates the Lions interviewed for their GM job after firing Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia in late November, the Detroit Free Press reports.