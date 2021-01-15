Carver College basketball coach 'not discouraged at all' by 0-22 record heading into Saturday's game at N.C. A&T

That meant Carver could adhere to the protocols most Division I conferences have in place and fill in when other teams were not available. That’s how the Cougars ended up on A&T’s schedule. The Aggies were set to play MEAC foe Florida A&M on Saturday and Sunday, but those games were postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Rattlers’ program.

So A&T is paying Carver $2,500 — and pizza — to make the drive up from Atlanta on Saturday morning.

“The biggest thing is our guys just need to be able to play in a game,” says coach Will Jones, whose Aggies (5-9) last played Jan. 3, when they won 73-66 at S.C. State. “We’ve played enough competition that just being able to get out there and play a 40-minute game will help us continue to develop our chemistry.”

For Carver, it’s about the exposure of playing against a schedule made up primarily of Division I teams and the chance to build something for the future with a roster that includes nine freshmen.

Spencer says he tells his players: “Don’t get caught up in these scores. Everybody else might laugh at you and whatever, but we missed two weeks of practice.”

“For freshmen, that’s critical,” Spencer says, “and then you’re playing a D-I schedule.”