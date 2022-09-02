Charlotte rolls out a big-game experience for N.C. A&T-N.C. Central matchup

The 100th anniversary of N.C. A&T playing N.C. Central in football is getting special treatment this weekend.

Saturday's season opener, the Aggie-Eagle Classic, is being hosted by the Charlotte Sports Foundation as the Duke's Mayo Classic in Bank of America Stadium, home to the NFL's Carolina Panthers and Major League Soccer's Charlotte FC.

"It's off the charts," A&T coach Sam Washington said of the game during a Big South Conference publicity event in July. "It's definitely a big to-do for the fans. That's what the game is all about. It's for them. It's the opportunity for them to have bragging rights, to boast, to put their chests out, and to put on their Sunday best on a Saturday. I'm happy for them."

The game is a big to-do for A&T's budget as well, with the Aggies possibly netting about $500,000, according to athletics director Earl Hilton.

This is the first of two A&T-Central Duke's Mayo Classics in Charlotte, with A&T considered the visiting team on Saturday night and then the home team when they meet there in 2027.

And the cliche of "it's more than a game" isn't really a cliche this weekend.

"What we want is just an incredible celebration of these two fan bases," said Miller Yoho, the foundation's director of communications and marketing.

So to that end, among the events scheduled for the teams or fans:

Thursday night: Each team visited the 23XI Racing headquarters and got to meet with NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace in Mooresville. The team is owned by driver Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

Friday: The Charlotte Convention Center is hosting the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Career Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by the Aggie-Eagle Classic Step Show at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: The Mad Miles Run Club is hosting a group run at 10 a.m. at Camp North End; Central professor Dr. Charles D. Johnson and A&T professor Dr. Arwin Smallwood will host their "More Than Just a Game" exhibit at 11 a.m. at the Brooklyn Collective; and a fan fest from noon to 6 p.m. at Romare Bearden Park, a block from the stadium, will feature music, food trucks and other vendors.

And even when the game is over, the night won't be. Both marching bands will perform on the field as part of the Fifth Quarter.

"It's important even for us, as a Charlotte community: This is a Greensboro-Durham rivalry, but we want to give people context before they go in the stadium," Yoho said. "We want people to understand that this is a hundred years of fan bases, caring about every game, living it, breathing it."

The teams will practice in Charlotte on Friday.

"We want to have a bowl experience," Yoho said. "We want them to feel like they're coming to Charlotte for a full event, not just dropping in for one game and it's not as impactful for them. We want them to feel like it's big."

Ticket sales approached 33,000 by mid-week. But few remained for sale as the foundation focused on filling the 75,412-seat stadium's lower bowl, much as Charlotte FC does for its version of football.

"We know that having people tight and close can really create a unique environment," Yoho said.

A&T has won the last four meetings against Central, three by lopsided margins, and 22 of the last 30. But just one matters now, and that's the one in this 100th anniversary of the first meeting and their 94th overall.