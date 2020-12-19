Charlotte surges from behind to defeat N.C. A&T

While N.C. A&T went into the half with an eight-point lead, the UNC Charlotte 49ers came back strong and squeezed out a tight 76-72 win over the visiting Aggies on Saturday.

Why the Aggies lost

Despite missing senior point guard Kam Langley for the second straight game, A&T came out with energy, capitalizing off Charlotte’s 13 first-half turnovers and putting up 12 second-chance points to go into halftime up 35-27.

The narrative flipped as the 49ers opened the second half with a 19-4 run. Charlotte went ahead 40-39 on a Jordan Shepherd basket with 16:27 left and held that lead for the remainder of the game. It fended off a late-game comeback from A&T, led by junior guard Blake Harris, who scored 11 points in the second half. Ultimately Harris’s efforts fell short, as an A&T turnover with time expiring sealed the Charlotte win.

The Aggies shot well throughout, led by junior Quentin Jones, who was 6-for-8 from 3-point range. The team scoring was incredibly balanced in Langley’s absence, putting up 22 bench points compared to Charlotte’s six.