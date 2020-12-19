Charlotte surges from behind to defeat N.C. A&T

While N.C. A&T went into the half with an eight-point lead, the UNC Charlotte 49ers came back strong and squeezed out a tight 76-72 win over the visiting Aggies on Saturday.
Why the Aggies lost
Despite missing senior point guard Kam Langley for the second straight game, A&T came out with energy, capitalizing off Charlotte’s 13 first-half turnovers and putting up 12 second-chance points to go into halftime up 35-27.
The narrative flipped as the 49ers opened the second half with a 19-4 run. Charlotte went ahead 40-39 on a Jordan Shepherd basket with 16:27 left and held that lead for the remainder of the game. It fended off a late-game comeback from A&T, led by junior guard Blake Harris, who scored 11 points in the second half. Ultimately Harris’s efforts fell short, as an A&T turnover with time expiring sealed the Charlotte win.
The Aggies shot well throughout, led by junior Quentin Jones, who was 6-for-8 from 3-point range. The team scoring was incredibly balanced in Langley’s absence, putting up 22 bench points compared to Charlotte’s six.
The Aggies struggled on the boards, outrebounded 26-18. Milos Supica, a senior forward for Charlotte, pulled down 11 rebounds, four of them offensive. The Aggies also had no answer for sophomore guard Jahmir Young, a preseason all-Conference USA player who sliced through their defense on 9-11 shooting.
Stars
N.C. A&T
Quinton Jones — 19 pts, 6-8 from 3
Blake Harris — 15 pts, 3 reb, 4 ast
Charlotte
Jahmir Young — 27 pts, 9-11 shooting
Milo Supica — 14 pts, 11 reb (4 offensive)
Notable
- A&T hasn't won a game against a Division I team since Dec. 1 (Charleston Southern).
- According to head coach Will Jones after the game, Kam Langley is day-to-day, while Fred Cleveland and Tyler Maye are both about a week out from returning from their injuries.
- Charlotte was once again without head coach Ron Sanchez because of contact tracing related to COVID-19. The team was instead led by assistant coach Aaron Fearne.
- A&T is now 0-12 all time vs. Charlotte, although this was Jones’s first game against the 49ers as head coach.
What A&T coach Will Jones said:
“Every day we get a chance to practice. Again, this team is going to continue to get better. Continue to get better every single day we get a chance to practice. I would have loved to have this win today, but I still feel in my heart that we came to Charlotte, laid it on the line, and we got better tonight.”
“The first five minutes of the second half their back’s against the wall, they’re down, they’re at home, and they came out fighting… We didn’t have our fists up, we didn’t have our shield up, and we took a pounding in the first five minutes.”
“I thought Blake Harris grew in terms of running this team, running with him out there by himself.”
“We’ve played a highly competitive non-conference schedule. This last game against UNCG will be the final one and we look to go into Christmas prime to go into conference play.”
Records
N.C. A&T: 3-8 (0-0 conference)
UNCC: 3-3 (0-0 conference)
Up Next
N.C. A&T: UNCG on Tuesday in Corbett Sports Center, 6 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!