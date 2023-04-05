WINSTON-SALEM — Coach Robert Massey of the Winston-Salem State football team was smiling through his cell phone on Wednesday morning after he landed an offensive coordinator.

“Man, I got my guy and I couldn’t be happier,” Massey said of the hiring of Chris Barnette, a former offensive coordinator at North Carolina A&T.

Barnette was part of four Celebration Bowl championships at A&T and also four MEAC championships during his time with the Aggies. He's been at A&T since 2015, when he joined Rod Broadway's staff as the quarterbacks coach.

Before coming to A&T he spent 12 seasons at Guilford College as a player, graduate assistant and offensive coordinator.

When the Aggies hired Vincent Brown as their head coach, he didn't retain Barnette on his staff.

“He was right there for us, so we moved fast to try and get him and it’s worked out,” Massey said. Barnette attended spring practice on Tuesday.

Barnette has a tall task in trying to find a consistent offense. Last season the Rams scored just 17.1 points per game, which ranked 140th out of 150 Division II schools. The Rams were 3-6 overall last season and 3-4 in the CIAA.

Barnette replaces Kam Smith, who was offensive coordinator for two seasons but has left coaching and is working in Raleigh in his brother's construction business.

Massey joked about what they were going to do with Barnette's A&T gear after spending the past four seasons in Greensboro. The Aggies and Rams have been rivals for years.

"We're going to have a big bonfire," Massey said with a laugh.

Sam Washington, a former head coach of A&T, said he’s thrilled for Barnette.

“Absolutely he’s going to make things happen over there,” Washington said. “He’s got such a knowledge of the game and he’s very good with player relations and that’s such a big deal nowadays.”

Barnette, who is from Semora, played at Person High School and his older brother, Jamie, was an All-ACC quarterback for N.C. State from 1994 to 1999.

Washington says what sets Barnette apart is his creativity.

“He’ll probably bring in his own quarterback because he knows how to get them to play up to their capabilities,” Washington said. “I’m excited for him and I think the Winston-Salem fans will see a difference right away.”