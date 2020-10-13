 Skip to main content
College basketball practice previews: A&T men
College basketball practice previews: A&T men

One in a series of previews of the college basketball preseason, which can begin Wednesday for NCAA Division I men's and women's teams.

A&T men

First practice

2 p.m. Wednesday

2019-20 record

12-4 MEAC (tie for second), 17-15 overall

Key losses

F-G Ronald Jackson (15.0 points, 10.4 rebounds; first-team All-MEAC)

G Andre Jackson (9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists)

Key returnees

G Kam Langley (9.4 points, NCAA Division I-leading 8.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds; first-team All-MEAC)

G Fred Cleveland (9.0 points, 1.7 assists)

G Tyler Maye (8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds)

G Kwe Parker (7.2 points, 2.3 rebounds)

F Tyrone Lyons (7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds)

Key additions

G Blake Harris (N.C. State transfer, averaged 3.1 points, 1.5 assists in 2018-19)

F Quentin Jones (12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds at Missouri State-Western Plains)

F Tyler Jones (Md-Eastern Shore transfer, 7.2 points in 2018-19)

F Jeremy Robinson (13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds at West Los Angeles College)

About the preseason

The Aggies are deep in the backcourt, and it starts with Southwest Guilford alum Kam Langley. All the 6-foot-2 senior did was lead the nation in assists per game last season before testing the NBA draft process. The challenge in the preseason for MEAC Coach of the Year Will Jones will be figuring out to which of the frontcourt newcomers Langley will be passing. Improved three-point (29 percent) and free-throw shooting (61 percent) also wouldn’t hurt.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

NCAA DIVISION I BASKETBALL CALENDAR

Oct. 14: First date that Division I men's and women's teams can practice. Teams have 42 days to hold up to 30 practices. Players can work out maximums of 20 hours per week and four hours in a way with one day off.

Nov. 25: Start date for Division I men's and women's seasons. Schedules have not been announced. Teams can play 24 regular-season games and up to three games in one multi-team event,; or 25 regular-season games and up to two games in one multi-team event; or 25 regular-season games without playing in a multi-team event.

March 14, 2021: Selections for NCAA men's tournament.

March 15: Selections for NCAA women's tournament.

March 16: First Four games in NCAA men's tournament.

March 19: First-round games in NCAA women's tournament.

March 19-21: Raleigh will host first- and second-round games in NCAA men's tournament.

April 4: Women's national championship game at San Antonio.

April 5: Men's national championship game at Indianapolis.

