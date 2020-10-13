College basketball practice previews: A&T men

The Aggies are deep in the backcourt, and it starts with Southwest Guilford alum Kam Langley. All the 6-foot-2 senior did was lead the nation in assists per game last season before testing the NBA draft process. The challenge in the preseason for MEAC Coach of the Year Will Jones will be figuring out to which of the frontcourt newcomers Langley will be passing. Improved three-point (29 percent) and free-throw shooting (61 percent) also wouldn’t hurt.