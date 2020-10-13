College basketball practice previews: A&T women

A&T women

Three of the Aggies’ top five scorers and two of their top four rebounders last season were seniors, but F Deja Winters (third-team All-MEAC; 11.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists) and F-C Jayla Jones-Pack (8.5 points, 6.7 rebounds) are back for their fourth seasons and junior G Jasmen Walton (6.6 points, 1.8 assists) also returns. The question for the preseason is how A&T’s experienced players will blend with eight freshmen and Georgia Tech transfer Chanin Scott, a 6-foot guard who averaged 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets before missing last season with a knee injury. Areas that Coach Tarrell Robinson needs to address if the Aggies are to bounce back after a disappointing season are three-point shooting (28 percent), free-throw shooting (59 percent) and ball security (20.8 turnovers per game).