College basketball practice previews: A&T women
A&T Logo

One in a series of previews of the college basketball preseason, which can begin Wednesday for NCAA Division I men's and women's teams.

A&T women

First practice

5:30 p.m. Wednesday

2019-20 record

11-5 MEAC (fourth), 19-10 overall

About the preseason

Three of the Aggies’ top five scorers and two of their top four rebounders last season were seniors, but F Deja Winters (third-team All-MEAC; 11.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists) and F-C Jayla Jones-Pack (8.5 points, 6.7 rebounds) are back for their fourth seasons and junior G Jasmen Walton (6.6 points, 1.8 assists) also returns. The question for the preseason is how A&T’s experienced players will blend with eight freshmen and Georgia Tech transfer Chanin Scott, a 6-foot guard who averaged 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets before missing last season with a knee injury. Areas that Coach Tarrell Robinson needs to address if the Aggies are to bounce back after a disappointing season are three-point shooting (28 percent), free-throw shooting (59 percent) and ball security (20.8 turnovers per game).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

NCAA DIVISION I BASKETBALL CALENDAR

Oct. 14: First date that Division I men's and women's teams can practice. Teams have 42 days to hold up to 30 practices. Players can work out maximums of 20 hours per week and four hours in a way with one day off.

Nov. 25: Start date for Division I men's and women's seasons. Schedules have not been announced. Teams can play 24 regular-season games and up to three games in one multi-team event,; or 25 regular-season games and up to two games in one multi-team event; or 25 regular-season games without playing in a multi-team event.

March 14, 2021: Selections for NCAA men's tournament.

March 15: Selections for NCAA women's tournament.

March 16: First Four games in NCAA men's tournament.

March 19: First-round games in NCAA women's tournament.

March 19-21: Raleigh will host first- and second-round games in NCAA men's tournament.

April 4: Women's national championship game at San Antonio.

April 5: Men's national championship game at Indianapolis.

