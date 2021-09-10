Duke crushes A&T, 45-17

A&T's Kingsley Ifedi scores to cap an 86-yard drive in the first quarter.
STAFF REPORT
DURHAM — Duke's offense roared to life after the first quarter, and the Blue Devils' defense manhandled A&T in a 45-17 victory on Friday night at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.
An 86-yard A&T drive that covered 20 plays and consumed 12:08 of the first quarter gave the Aggies (0-2) a 7-0 lead when quarterback Kingsley Ifedi rushed in from the 1. But three Mataeo Durant rushing touchdowns, the last with three seconds remaining before halftime, put the Blue Devils ahead at intermission.
Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg rushed for two touchdowns in the third quarter, and Duke stretched its margin to 42-17.
After the big drive, Duke limited A&T to just 178 yards over the final 45 minutes.
A&T is off until its home opener at Truist Stadium at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 against N.C. Central.
Photos: North Carolina A&T 17, Duke 45
North Carolina A&T run with their flags after a field goal during the second half of the game with Duke in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
North Carolina A&T's Bhayshul Tuten runs as Duke's Jalen Alexander tries to tackle him during the first half of the game with Duke in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
North Carolina A&T's Adrian Spellman during the second half of the game with Duke in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
North Carolina A&T's Christopher "Andrew" Brown watches his kick go through the goal posts during the first half of the game with Duke in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
North Carolina A&T's Devin Harrell sacks Duke's Gunnar Holmberg during the first half of the game with Duke in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
North Carolina A&T's offensive line coach Ron Matts celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game with Duke in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
North Carolina A&T's Ron Hunt (81) runs onto the field with his teammates before the game with Duke in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
North Carolina A&T's Sterling Berkhalter gets to his feet after a reception during the first half of the game with Duke in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
North Carolina A&T's Devin Harrell celebrates a quarterback sack first half of the game with Duke in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
North Carolina A&T's Kashon Baker avoids Duke's Jalen Alexander's tackle during the first half of the game with Duke in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
North Carolina A&T's marching band performs during the game with Duke in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
Duke's Eli Pancol is tackled by North Carolina A&T's Adrian Spellman during the second half of their game in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
North Carolina A&T's Jacob Roberts celebrates a tackle during the second half of the game with Duke in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
North Carolina A&T's Kashon Baker looks for yardage as Duke's Lummie Young IV defends in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
Duke's Jarett Garner gets his hands on a touchdown pass before North Carolina A&T's Miles Simon knocks it out of his control in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
Duke's Gunnar Holmberg runs for a touchdown during the second half of the game with North Carolina A&T in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
A North Carolina A&T fan shouts "Aggie Pride" during the second half of the game with Duke in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
North Carolina A&T's Earl M. Hilton III watches a replay on the video board during the second half of the game with Duke in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
North Carolina A&T's Kashon Baker makes a cut as he runs the ball during the first half of the game with Duke in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
North Carolina A&T's Kingsley Ifedi makes a pass during the first half of the game with Duke in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
North Carolina A&T's Kingsley Ifedi runs into the end zone during the first half of the game with Duke in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
North Carolina A&T's Adrian Spellman looks at a replay on the video board during the second half of the game with Duke in Durham, N.C., on Friday, September 10, 2021.
