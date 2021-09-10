Duke crushes A&T, 45-17

DURHAM — Duke's offense roared to life after the first quarter, and the Blue Devils' defense manhandled A&T in a 45-17 victory on Friday night at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

An 86-yard A&T drive that covered 20 plays and consumed 12:08 of the first quarter gave the Aggies (0-2) a 7-0 lead when quarterback Kingsley Ifedi rushed in from the 1. But three Mataeo Durant rushing touchdowns, the last with three seconds remaining before halftime, put the Blue Devils ahead at intermission.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg rushed for two touchdowns in the third quarter, and Duke stretched its margin to 42-17.

After the big drive, Duke limited A&T to just 178 yards over the final 45 minutes.

A&T is off until its home opener at Truist Stadium at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 against N.C. Central.