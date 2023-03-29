Elon freshman Landon Durham shot a final-round 74 and took medalist honors in the Aggie Invitational, and he and his teammates also captured the team title.

North Carolina A&T hosted the tournament at the par-72, 7,264-yard Champions Course at Bryan Park.

Durham is the first Elon freshman to win a tournament since William Harwood won the 2016 Pinehurst Intercollegiate. This is also the first time since 2016-17 that the Phoenix has won multiple individual titles in a season.

The Phoenix, which also won the Phoenix Invitational this season, won the team title with a 7-over par 871 after posting a third-round score of 297. They finished 32 shots ahead of runner-up Alabama State. It's also the first time under coach Don Hill's tenure that Elon has won multiple team titles in a season.

Alabama State finished second and A&T finished third in the team standings.

UNC Greensboro senior Noah Connor and freshman teammate B.J. Boyce took the next two spots behind Durham. Connor was one of three golfers to finish the 54-hole tournament at par or better, scoring a 1-under-par 215 finish despite a final round of 73. Boyce shot a 70.

Elon's Jennings Glenn and Alabama State's Gonzalo Moreno were tied for fourth at 220.

Samuel Drew Walker and Diego Gonzalez were the highest finishers for host A&T, both turning in a 224. Walker had a third-round 70, while Gonzalez shot 74.

The tournament concluded on Tuesday.