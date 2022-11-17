Gardner-Webb reverses course, gets to title game with A&T

Five games into its season, Gardner-Webb was looking like anything but a championship contender. But winning four of their last five games has done wonders for the team profile and has it thinking about a postseason spot.

The Runnin' Bulldogs (5-5, 4-0 Big South) will host N.C. A&T (7-3, 4-0) for the Big South Conference championship on Saturday in Boiling Springs with the winner getting the league's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs. It is the fourth time the conference schedule has led to a winner-take-all showdown.

In addition, it's only the fourth home game Gardner-Webb has played all season, but it's one that 33-year-old coach Tre Lamb has been waiting for since he arrived.

"This is just kind of what we dreamed of at Gardner-Webb when I took this job in 2020," Lamb says. "We had that COVID year and kind of had eight months to get the roster right. And I think you're kind of feeling the benefits of that. Now, two years later, so very proud of our team and excited for the opportunity to play against a great opponent on Saturday."

Lamb suggests that there was a time that a poor start to the season would have led to a poor end to the season as well. When he arrived in Boiling Springs, his mission was to adjust some attitudes.

"I think it's just daily habits and daily deposits as a program and you take over a place that hadn't won a bunch of games and probably didn't have a ton of belief that this could be done," he says. "So that was probably the hardest part, changing the way our guys think, getting some of those guys out of the program that had the thought process of 'here we go again' or 'we can't win here.'"

Both Gardner-Webb and A&T followed similar paths to get down to a title game. The Aggies lost their first three games before going on a seven-game winning streak, and just like their opponents, the Runnin' Bulldogs didn't hang their heads. There were one-score road losses to Coastal Carolina and Elon before Mercer applied a 45-14 beating. A 28-7 loss to Marshall followed before a 48-0 romp over Robert Morris. A 21-20 loss to Liberty was the eventual gateway to the three-game winning streak Gardner-Webb rides into the title showdown.

"The schedule came out in February and we had conversations with them in the summer," Lamb says. "I can tell you this, we were probably the best 1-4 team in the country at one point after the schedule we played."

One apparent key to Gardner-Webb's victories has been the presence of running back Narii Gaither. In the six games he has played, the Runnin' Bulldogs are 5-1 and averaging 40.3 points and 531.8 yards of offense per game in those six outings. In that stretch of games, Gaither is averaging 94.8 yards rushing per game with three touchdowns and four 100-yard games in those games.

Gardner-Webb redshirt senior quarterback Bailey Fisher has navigated the team through the ups and downs. Fisher has thrown for 9,572 yards and 69 touchdowns in 46 career starts and has accounted for 10,712 yards of total offense. Also, he's had two 400-yard passing games this season.

"He's playing at this level because he's 5-10 and he doesn't have a huge arm," Lamb says. "If he's 6-2 and a little faster and throws a little harder, he's playing at LSU.

"So, I've told Bailey he didn't have to be LeBron James. He's just got to be Rajon Rondo and distribute the ball, and that's kind of how he plays the position. He's a point guard."

The Gardner-Webb defense will need to find out a way to stop A&T's Bhayshul Tuten, whose streak of 100-yard rushing games has reached nine. The stretch includes a 256-yard performance against Campbell.

Gaither, the Gardner-Webb back, will also have to elude Aggie linebacker Tyquan King, who has 42 solo tackles, 43 assists and one interception. A&T is only giving up 95 rushing yards and 25 points a game.

"It's going to be exciting. Thinking about putting a ring on our finger for a conference championship, thinking about Selection Sunday, going to the playoffs, Senior Day, there's just a lot of noise, and we have to understand it," Lamb says. "And I know this sounds like coachspeak, but it's going to come down to execution. That's a fact. And we've got to go make the plays better than our opponent."