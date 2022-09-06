Grace Nwokocha, former sprinter in N.C. A&T track and field program, gets provisional suspension from Athletics Integrity Unit

GREENSBORO — A second athlete who competed for the N.C. A&T track and field program during the 2021-22 school year has received a provisional suspension from the sport's international Athletics Integrity Unit.

Grace Nwokocha, a Nigerian Olympian and the Big South Conference track athlete of the year at A&T in the spring, drew the suspension "for the Presence/Use of Prohibited Substances (Ostarine & Ligandrol) (Article 2.1 and Article 2.2)," the Unit announced during the weekend. Ostarine and Ligandrol are anabolic agents prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

She follows a provisional suspension of Randolph Ross, one of the most decorated athletes in A&T history and an Olympic gold medalist, in July that knocked him out of competing for the United States at the World Championships in Oregon. Ross also was named track athlete of the year by the Big South.

Neither Nwokocha nor Ross is currently enrolled at A&T.

Both athletes were coached in 2021-22 by Duane Ross, who has since left Greensboro to become the director of track and field at the University of Tennessee. Randolph Ross is his son and joined his sister, Jonah, in announcing they would follow their father to Knoxville, although Randolph Ross is not listed on Tennessee's roster on the school's athletics website. Allen Johnson, A&T's new coach, said Nwokocha entered the transfer portal and is no longer part of the Aggies program.

A&T hired Johnson, a hurdler who won world championships and Olympic gold and who was an assistant coach at N.C. State, as its program director in late June.

Nwokocha finished sixth at the NCAA championships in June in the 100 and 200 meters, earning first-team All-America honors in each. She won the events at the Big South Conference championship meet in May and also was part of A&T's winning 4x100 relay team.

Nwokocha, from Port Harcourt, Nigeria, ran the anchor leg of Nigeria's 4x100 team that won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, in August.

Nwokocha competed for Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympics, and she reached the semifinals of the 100 and 200 at the World Championships in July.

Ross, who won or shared five NCAA championships in 2021 and 2022 and who competed for the gold-medal-winning U.S. team in the 4x400 relay at Tokyo, received his provisional suspension after officials could not locate him in June for an antidoping test. The Athletics Integrity Unit issued Ross a notice of allegation regarding Rule 2.5 of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules for tampering with the doping control process.

“The allegation arises out of the athlete’s conduct during the course of an investigation into a potential whereabouts violation,” the unit’s statement read. “There was an unsuccessful attempt by the AIU to test Mr Ross on 18 June 2022, and the investigation into this matter concluded when Mr Ross was interviewed by the AIU in Eugene on 14 July.”

Athletes who are in the reporting pool, and Ross is, are required to give antidoping authorities detailed lists of where they'll be so testers can reach them with no notice to collect samples when the athletes are not competing, the Associated Press reported. In some cases, three missed attempts to test can result in an antidoping violation.

The Athletics Integrity Unit oversees testing, compliance and investigations, among other activities, for international track and field. The unit operates independently of World Athletics, the international sanctioning body.

A provisional suspension means an athlete is temporarily banned from competition before a final decision is taken at a hearing conducted under World Anti-Doping Agency rules.

Duane Ross, who accepted the Tennessee job in May and coached the Aggies through season's end, elevated the A&T track and field program to a place among the nation's elite. His teams or individuals won nine national championships, with best team finishes of third for the men and fourth for the women at the 2021 NCAA meet. The men's team finished ninth and the women 23rd in June.

Ross' women's team won the Big South Conference championship in May in High Point but later had to forfeit because it had used an ineligible athlete. The Aggies lost 26 points and finished second, by seven points, to High Point.

Symone Darius, who was second behind Nwokocha in the 100 and 200 and ran for A&T's winning team in the 4x100 relay to help the Aggies score 26 of their points, had qualified for NCAA championships but did not compete. Neither the university nor the Big South identified the athlete, and no explanation was offered regarding why she was ineligible.

Ross, a hurdler during his competitive career, won a bronze medal in the 1999 world championships. But his participations in the 2002-05 U.S. outdoor championships, in the 2003 and 2004 world championships and in the 2004 Athens Olympics were nullified when he received a two-year suspension in 2010 from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.