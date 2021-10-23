Hampton gets past N.C. A&T

HAMPTON, Va. — A large contingent of N.C. A&T fans made the four-hour trip from Greensboro to Hampton, Va., on Saturday to see the Aggies renew their rivalry with the Pirates, who they hadn’t played since 2016.
Both HBCU programs used to play in the MEAC, but are now members of the Big South.
The crowd didn’t go unnoticed by N.C. A&T coach Sam Washington.
“The support has been tremendous since our arrival. We’re very happy and pleased with that,” said Washington, who is in his third season as the head coach and fourth overal. “I’m just sorry that we disappointed them this afternoon.”
The Aggies lost to Hampton 30-9 in a game that started out quite promising.
The Aggies actually led 9-7 in the first quarter.
But Washington said he didn’t read too much into the lead.
“At that point, I knew it could have gone either way,” he said. “No one had established any dominance at that point. So, I knew at that point in time, things could have gone either way.”
And unfortunately for the Aggies — and their fans — it didn’t go their way.
For the second consecutive week, A&T struggled offensively.
Last week the Aggies lost 14-0 to Big South opponent Kennesaw State. It was the first time in seven seasons that A&T was shut out.
Against the Pirates, the Aggies scored nine points in the first quarter, but were held scoreless in the final three quarters.
And it wasn’t like they couldn’t move the ball. They had 364 total yards, but just nine points to show for them.
It’s become a theme for the Aggies recently.
“It’s re-occurring too often. We moved the ball, but no cigar,” said Washington. “So that’s something that we’re going to have to get rectified.”
The Aggies also had problems on defense. Last week they held Kennesaw State to just 14 points. On Saturday, the defense bent and didn’t break in the first half, including holding the Pirates to two field goals.
But the second half was vastly different as the Pirates scored 17 points, including two touchdowns of 30 yards or more.
Going into the game, Washington wanted to keep pressure on Hampton quarterback Jett Duffey.
“They say you live by the blitz, you die by the blitz,” he said. “He caught us blitzing a couple of times and was able to escape and make some big plays, particularly with his feet rather than throwing the football. You have to tip your hat to him, making those plays when it was necessary.”
Next up for A&T is Monmouth.
“And it just happens to be homecoming,” Washington said. “And we’re playing the No. 1 team, who is undefeated. But we’ll be ready. We’re going to do what we do because that’s what Aggies do.”
Note: The game was delayed nearly 30 minutes when N.C. A&T linebacker Kyin Howard was injured. Washington said he was waiting to hear back from the doctors about Howard’s status. “That’s always frightening,” Washington said. “Whenever you see them wheel out (a gurney), it becomes so real.”