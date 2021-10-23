Hampton gets past N.C. A&T

Last week the Aggies lost 14-0 to Big South opponent Kennesaw State. It was the first time in seven seasons that A&T was shut out.

Against the Pirates, the Aggies scored nine points in the first quarter, but were held scoreless in the final three quarters.

And it wasn’t like they couldn’t move the ball. They had 364 total yards, but just nine points to show for them.

It’s become a theme for the Aggies recently.

“It’s re-occurring too often. We moved the ball, but no cigar,” said Washington. “So that’s something that we’re going to have to get rectified.”

The Aggies also had problems on defense. Last week they held Kennesaw State to just 14 points. On Saturday, the defense bent and didn’t break in the first half, including holding the Pirates to two field goals.

But the second half was vastly different as the Pirates scored 17 points, including two touchdowns of 30 yards or more.

Going into the game, Washington wanted to keep pressure on Hampton quarterback Jett Duffey.