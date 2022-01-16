How an A&T-High Point basketball rivalry was born inside the Qubein Center

HIGH POINT – N.C. A&T showed up at High Point’s fancy new basketball home – that’s just the generic description of the glitzy on-campus arena – without a blemish in the Big South Conference.
The Aggies left wondering if perhaps they haven’t uncovered a new rival.
Walking into the Qubein Center on Saturday night might have seemed like a fantasy world for the Aggies, who had become the first team in the conference to reach the three-win mark earlier in the week.
“I heard they spent 1-point – how much was it? They spent some money on it,” Aggies forward Marcus Watson said, referring to the $170 million facility. “It’s a beautiful place. Lights all over the place, very bright. Walking in, there’s an escalator. A big Panther outside.”
Now there’s a sizable wart on the Aggies’ record. They didn’t like much how it all unfolded and particularly how it ended. High Point celebrated a 78-71 victory after a couple of dunks in the final 65 seconds.
The last of those slams was Jaden House’s hammer as he was fouled by Demetric Horton. That apparently created some of the commentary for the postgame handshake line, which, let’s say, became more animated than the normal routine send-off to the respective locker rooms.
“Don’t like to lose, especially undefeated coming in,” Watson said of the Big South record.
If nothing else, the Aggies (3-1 Big South, 8-10 overall), who had a four-game winning streak overall, received a reminder that it’s not all fantasy in the Big South. This is their first season in the league.
“It meant more (to High Point),” A&T coach Will Jones said. “We came in here undefeated, feeling pretty good about ourselves and didn’t grind. If you forget how you got somewhere, you lose that vision and you get caught. We got caught.”
Viewing from a seat at midcourt was Nido Qubein, the High Point University president and namesake of the arena/conference center/hotel complex. He had a good view of the action.
Others might have been mesmerized by the big-screen overhead scoreboard that is up to NBA standards.
“You can see the score from the (under) side, too,” Watson said. “It’s really nice.”
Before the game, true pleasantries were exchanged as the two programs were connected. Jones and High Point coach Tubby Smith met at midcourt for a ceremony recognizing the late Gene Littles, who died in September.
Littles ranks as the all-time leading scorer in High Point history. He later coached at A&T from 1977 to '79 before rising to the NBA, including a period as coach of the Charlotte Hornets.
By the end, it became feisty. Jones was assessed a technical foul with 3:53 left. When John-Michael Wright made one of the two ensuing free throws, High Point led 70-54.
Demetric Horton’s three-pointer cut deficit to 70-68 with 1:30 to play. The Panthers (7-9, 1-1) finally answered, breaking the press to free Zach Austin for a dunk.
The next dunk is what elevated the blood pressure.
While roles were reversed, this was a bit like in the early years of this century when former A&T football coach Bill Hayes ordered up a deep pass in the waning seconds of a game already in hand against Elon, another Triad school with thoughts of a rivalry with the Aggies. Hayes called it a “rivalry pass.”
Who knows if House provided a “rivalry dunk.”
“I've got a lot of family that went to A&T, so this was a personal game to me,” Wright said. “Before the end, there wasn’t too much confrontation on the court.”
So is something brewing here?
“Especially after this game, it is now,” Wright said. “I think this is a new rivalry in the Big South. We wanted this game, I’ll just say this. … I’m looking forward to playing them again.”
In the aftermath, that was something both sides agreed on. Mark down Feb. 23.
“They’re coming to Greensboro. We’ll have them at our home court,” Watson said. “They’re coming to Greensboro. They’re coming to Corbett. We’ll show them the rivalry then.”
Other takeaways
• The Aggies needed a basketball version of a Hail Mary. “High Point came out with much more energy than we did early,” Jones said. “We didn’t start playing consistent basketball until late. A miracle would have helped win the game, but miracles don’t happen all the time.”
• The Aggies acted like they wanted a fast pace, but that should mean at both ends. The Panthers were feasting on fast breaks as the Aggies didn’t get back defensively nearly quick enough numerous times. The Panthers finished with 26 points off fast breaks.
• Wright racked up 28 points, matching his total against UNC Wilmington for the most for any High Point player this season.