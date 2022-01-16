How an A&T-High Point basketball rivalry was born inside the Qubein Center

“Don’t like to lose, especially undefeated coming in,” Watson said of the Big South record.

If nothing else, the Aggies (3-1 Big South, 8-10 overall), who had a four-game winning streak overall, received a reminder that it’s not all fantasy in the Big South. This is their first season in the league.

“It meant more (to High Point),” A&T coach Will Jones said. “We came in here undefeated, feeling pretty good about ourselves and didn’t grind. If you forget how you got somewhere, you lose that vision and you get caught. We got caught.”

Viewing from a seat at midcourt was Nido Qubein, the High Point University president and namesake of the arena/conference center/hotel complex. He had a good view of the action.

Others might have been mesmerized by the big-screen overhead scoreboard that is up to NBA standards.

“You can see the score from the (under) side, too,” Watson said. “It’s really nice.”

Before the game, true pleasantries were exchanged as the two programs were connected. Jones and High Point coach Tubby Smith met at midcourt for a ceremony recognizing the late Gene Littles, who died in September.

